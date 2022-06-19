Warehouse Automation Market Size to Reach USD 64,639 by 2030 Says Acumen Research & Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, June 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Warehouse Automation Market accounted for USD 18,937 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 64,639 Mn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2030.



With the continuous rise of e-commerce, the number and size of warehouses globally are rapidly increasing. Warehouse operators are increasingly looking to automation technologies to boost productivity and minimize time-to-handle in order to stay up with this development. More than 80% of warehouses today lack any type of automation, indicating that robots have a lot of room to change the warehouse scenario. New alliances have formed as a result of this, to improve organizations’ fulfillment capabilities. For example, KNAPP and GEODIS recently announced a US$ 52 million collaboration to develop a highly automated warehouse system, while Fetch Robotics and Körber recently revealed a new case picking solution for distribution facilities that would improve safety and efficiency.

COVID-19 Impact on the Warehouse Automation Industry

Consumers' shift to online purchasing, which resulted in a boom in demand for e-commerce warehouse and distribution services, was one of the most immediate business repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Warehouses were grappling with their labor shortages, supply chain, and transportation concerns as they struggled to keep up with increased demand, producing a slew of continuous challenges. Flexibility is essential for warehouses to survive in a fast-changing and uncertain environment. Companies have been forced to rethink and restructure their logistics operations as a result of the pandemic. Thus, many people are opting for warehouse automation systems.

Global Warehouse Automation Market Growth Factors

The growth of the warehouse automation industry is driven by the surging adoption of IoT and robotics in warehouse management systems. The warehouse is the righteous platform for launching Internet of Things projects and validating the prospects of the technology. That’s why there’s a wide range of IoT applications and use cases. The benefits of implementing IoT in warehouse automation include increased transparency, improved last-mile delivery, predictive maintenance, real-time product tracking, and higher employee productivity.

Many e-commerce and retail giants have already implemented IoT solutions and robotics technologies in their warehouses. For instance, Amazon recently opened a semi-automated warehouse where humans and robots work together. Basic jobs are delegated to technology, such as moving items and scanning barcodes. Over 400 robots and hundreds of humans work in Amazon's automated warehouse.

Today's warehouse operators must deal with record order volumes while also dealing with a labor shortage at the warehouse. This combined with the recent demand for contact-free solutions because of the pandemic has necessitated the deployment of automated robots in the warehouse. Autonomous mobile robots can not only increase warehouse efficiency but can also improve employee safety.

Global Warehouse Automation Market Segments

The warehouse automation market is divided into three categories: technology, industry vertical, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized into an automatic identification and data capture, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), overhead systems, conveyors, AGV/AMR, MRO outbounds, order picking, palletizing & depalletizing, gantry robots, sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS. Based on our analysis, the MRO outbounds segment achieved a sizeable market share in 2021. However, the AGV/AMR segment is likely to attain a considerable growth rate throughout the projected years 2022 – 2030.

Furthermore, the industry vertical segment is classified into e-commerce, 3PL, apparel, pharma, grocery, food & beverage, and general merchandise. The E-commerce industry is expected to be one of the significant segments of the warehouse automation market. The warehouse of the future will have to meet the predicted rise of rising e-commerce while also including margin gains. E-commerce is altering warehouse space in a way that goes beyond merely extending old structures, much like it imposed a fresh viewpoint on brick-and-mortar retail. From a logistics perspective, the grocery is one of the most challenging and attractive industries. The operations of grocery distribution centers are among the most labor intensive of any industry. Thus, the warehouse keepers are increasing their focus on this segment, thereby driving the market demand.

Warehouse Automation Market Regional Stance

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are the market's regional segments. North America accounted for the largest share of the market during the projection period (2022– 2030). The increasing popularity of robotics, IoT, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics in US warehouses is one of the driving factors for the North America warehouse automation market. However, the Asia-Pacific area is predicted to grow at the quickest rate in the coming years. The high growth in the region is attributed to the growing population, rising e-commerce industry, and increasing manufacturing and transportation & logistics facilities.

Major Players

The warehouse automation industry involves many key players. The top players presented in the report include ABB Ltd., Automation Tooling Systems, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Honeywell International, Inc., SSI Schaefer AG, Omron Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc.

