Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market to Grow by USD 2.32 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehouse drums and barrels market is expected to grow by USD 2.32 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Scope

The warehouse drums and barrels market report covers the following areas:

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market is segmented as below:

  • Material

  • Application

  • Geography

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the warehouse drums and barrels market, including Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd., among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Greif Inc. - The company offers drums and barrels such as Steel drums, Small and Intermediate Steel Drums.

  • Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc. - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as fiber barrels, plastic barrels, and steel barrels.

  • MAUSER Corporate GmbH - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels made of sheet metal, stainless steel, and fiber.

  • MVM Pack Holding AG - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as cylindrical lidded drums, covered barrels, and bung-head drums.

  • REMCON Plastics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of polyethylene drums and batch cans.

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist warehouse drums and barrels market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the warehouse drums and barrels market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the warehouse drums and barrels market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse drums and barrels market vendors

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the metal and glass containers market, which is the parent market of the warehouse drums and barrels market, includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Industry innovation

Related Reports:

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glass Packaging Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Warehouse Drums And Barrels Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Food products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Paint and solvents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Greif Inc.

  • Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc.

  • MAUSER Corporate GmbH

  • MVM Pack Holding AG

  • REMCON Plastics Inc.

  • SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Skolnik Industries Inc.

  • Sonoco Products Co.

  • Tank Holding Corp.

  • Time Technoplast Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warehouse-drums-and-barrels-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-32--technavio-301484964.html

SOURCE Technavio

