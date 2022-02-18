Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market to Grow by USD 2.32 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehouse drums and barrels market is expected to grow by USD 2.32 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Request a free sample report for additional highlights related to the warehouse drums and barrels market

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Scope

The warehouse drums and barrels market report covers the following areas:

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market is segmented as below:

Material

Application

Geography

To know about the contribution of each segment of the warehouse drums and barrels market, Download a Free Sample

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the warehouse drums and barrels market, including Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd., among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Greif Inc. - The company offers drums and barrels such as Steel drums, Small and Intermediate Steel Drums.

Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc. - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as fiber barrels, plastic barrels, and steel barrels.

MAUSER Corporate GmbH - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels made of sheet metal, stainless steel, and fiber.

MVM Pack Holding AG - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as cylindrical lidded drums, covered barrels, and bung-head drums.

REMCON Plastics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of polyethylene drums and batch cans.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist warehouse drums and barrels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the warehouse drums and barrels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the warehouse drums and barrels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse drums and barrels market vendors

Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the metal and glass containers market, which is the parent market of the warehouse drums and barrels market, includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Industry innovation

Related Reports:

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glass Packaging Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Warehouse Drums And Barrels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Paint and solvents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Greif Inc.

Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc.

MAUSER Corporate GmbH

MVM Pack Holding AG

REMCON Plastics Inc.

SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA

Skolnik Industries Inc.

Sonoco Products Co.

Tank Holding Corp.

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warehouse-drums-and-barrels-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-32--technavio-301484964.html

SOURCE Technavio