Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market to Grow by USD 2.32 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehouse drums and barrels market is expected to grow by USD 2.32 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Request a free sample report for additional highlights related to the warehouse drums and barrels market
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Scope
The warehouse drums and barrels market report covers the following areas:
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market is segmented as below:
Material
Application
Geography
To know about the contribution of each segment of the warehouse drums and barrels market, Download a Free Sample
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the warehouse drums and barrels market, including Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd., among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Greif Inc. - The company offers drums and barrels such as Steel drums, Small and Intermediate Steel Drums.
Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc. - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as fiber barrels, plastic barrels, and steel barrels.
MAUSER Corporate GmbH - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels made of sheet metal, stainless steel, and fiber.
MVM Pack Holding AG - The company offers warehouse drums and barrels such as cylindrical lidded drums, covered barrels, and bung-head drums.
REMCON Plastics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of polyethylene drums and batch cans.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist warehouse drums and barrels market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the warehouse drums and barrels market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the warehouse drums and barrels market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse drums and barrels market vendors
Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the metal and glass containers market, which is the parent market of the warehouse drums and barrels market, includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Industry innovation
Related Reports:
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Glass Packaging Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Warehouse Drums And Barrels Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.65
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, India, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Food products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Paint and solvents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Greif Inc.
Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc.
MAUSER Corporate GmbH
MVM Pack Holding AG
REMCON Plastics Inc.
SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA
Skolnik Industries Inc.
Sonoco Products Co.
Tank Holding Corp.
Time Technoplast Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warehouse-drums-and-barrels-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-32--technavio-301484964.html
SOURCE Technavio