Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,240.69
    -0.84 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,573.04
    -208.33 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,444.86
    +43.03 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.52
    -19.04 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.59
    -0.48 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,164.10
    -20.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2180
    -0.0530 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3930
    -0.2110 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,691.56
    -1,198.46 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.92
    +48.37 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,888.43
    +72.77 (+0.18%)
     

Warehouse Group First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.093 (vs NZ$0.068 in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Warehouse Group (NZSE:WHS) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: NZ$1.63b (down 4.9% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: NZ$31.8m (up 35% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 2.0% (up from 1.4% in 1H 2023). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: NZ$0.093 (up from NZ$0.068 in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Warehouse Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 4.3% growth forecast for the Multiline Retail industry in Oceania.

Performance of the market in New Zealand.

The company's shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Warehouse Group you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement