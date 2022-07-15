ReportLinker

Major players in the warehouse management system market are Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corp. , Infor, PTC, SAP SE, PSI Logistics GmbH, IBM Corp. , Tecsys, Blue Yonder, Honeywell International Inc, Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd, HighJump Software, Synergy Ltd, Made4net and JDA Software Group Inc.

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282653/?utm_source=GNW





The global warehouse management system market is expected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2021 to $2.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.77%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.15%.



The warehouse management system market consists of sales of warehouse management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) which are used by companies to manage and control daily warehouse operations, from the moment goods and materials enter a distribution or fulfilment centre until the moment they leave. Warehouse management systems include inbound logistics and outbound logistics tools for picking and packing processes, resource utilization, analytics, and others.



The main warehouse management system offerings include software and services.Warehouse management system software are used to control and manage daily warehouse operations.



The warehouse management system software helps in managing and controlling regular warehouse operations.It directs inventory in managing, picking, and shipping of orders, and guides the system automatically on picking and shipping items.



The different warehouse management system deployment modes include on premises and cloud. The warehouse management system functions include labor management system, analytics and optimization, billing and yard management and systems integration and maintenance, which are used for applications in transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, food and beverage and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the warehouse management system market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand from e-commerce companies for larger warehouses with better tracking and forecasting is expected to drive the warehouse management system market.The growing e-commerce industry requires continuous tracking of all the equipment and inventory forecasting to keep up the demand and maintain larger cargo movement.



For instance, a study from a research firm Knight Frank reported that the annual warehousing transactions in India are expected to increase from 31.7 million square feet in 2021 to 76.2 million square feet in 2026. Therefore, increasing demand from e-commerce companies is expected to boost the market during forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the warehouse management system market.Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



For instance, in May 2020, a US-based provider of technology solutions for distribution centers launched the Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution, which marks the world’s first cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management system (WMS). The new warehouse management system unifies every aspect of distribution and contains unified control, which allows management team members to quickly visualize, diagnose and take action anywhere in their supply chain.



In September 2021, 3PL Central, a US-based leader in cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) acquired Scout Software and Skubana for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, 3PL Central is expected to solidify its leadership of the cloud warehouse management category by offering industry-leading solutions for both third party-logistics and private company-operated warehouses.



Scout Software is a US-based developer of a SaaS RFP and sourcing platform that provides a warehouse management system. Skubana is a US-based commerce operations platform powering fulfillment, inventory, and business intelligence for multi-channel retailers.



The countries covered in the warehouse management system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



