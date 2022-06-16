Warehouse Management System Market Is Expected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research

The development of digital technology, growth of e-commerce and growing need for improved supply chain and customer relationship management are the major growth drivers of the warehouse management system (WMS) market. Based on component type, the software segment held the major share in 2020 and is likely to hold its lead status through the forecast period. By region, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% through 2030.

Portland, OR , June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global warehouse management system market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, growth of e-commerce, and growing demand for improved supply chain and customer relationship management drive the growth of the warehouse management system market. However, costly deployment of WMS solutions, lack of process standardization in distribution and insufficient knowledge of WMS among small-scale industries hinder the market growth. Moreover, suppliers’ need for obtaining greater efficiency and productivity offer lucrative opportunity for growth of the WMS market.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak created a significant turmoil in most industries globally. While few companies faced a reduction in business operations, others faced severe outcomes such as shutdown of businesses.

However, the pandemic positively impacted the growth of the warehouse management system market as the implementation of measures such as lockdowns and social distancing led consumers to opt for online purchasing, thus raising the demand for warehousing and WMS technologies.

The global warehouse management system market is analyzed across various segments such as deployment model, component type, user type, industry vertical and region.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment grabbed the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global warehouse management systems industry, and is likely to lead the trail through 2030. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.7% through the forecast period.

Based on component type, the software segment held the major share of more than three-fifths of the global market in 2020 and is likely to hold its lead status through the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.7% in 2030.

By region, North America held more than two-fifths of the market share in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its dominance through 2030. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% through 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the report include HighJump Software Inc. (Korber), IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Jda Software Group, Inc. (Blue Yonder Group, Inc.), Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PSI Logistic, SAP SE, Softeon, Inc., and Tecsys, Inc.

