U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.75
    +19.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,422.00
    +155.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,076.25
    +70.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.90
    +10.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.97
    +6.56 (+6.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -15.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.06
    +2.91 (+9.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3330
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2900
    +0.4000 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,013.44
    -479.62 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.88
    +15.89 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.93
    +45.73 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET SIZE WORTH USD $62.1 BILLION BY 2028 | CAGR 11.5% BY 2028, (INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS): ZION MARKET RESEARCH

·11 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global point of care diagnostics market was worth around USD 35.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 62.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the point of care diagnostics market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the point of care diagnostics market.

Zion_Market_Research_Logo
Zion_Market_Research_Logo

Read Market Research Report "Point Of Care Diagnostics Market By Kits Product (Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Hematology Testing, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Urinalysis Testing, Coagulation Monitoring, Tumor Markers Testing, Cholesterol Test Strips, Drugs Of Abuse Testing, And Fecal Occult Testing), Platform (Microfluidics And Immunoassay), End-User (Hospital, E-Comm, And Home Care) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Medical diagnostic screening at or near the point of care, which is, at the time and location of patient treatment, is referred to as point-of-care diagnostic. This is in contrast to the old practice of testing being limited to the medical laboratory, which required transporting samples away from the subject of care and thereafter waiting hours or days for findings, during which time treatment had to be continued without the needed information. Point of care diagnostic is rapidly gathering attention owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing need for real-time diagnostic. This does not only save time but improves treatment outcomes.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: Overview

Point-of-care diagnostics (POCD) is critical for detecting analytes close to the patient, allowing for improved illness monitoring, diagnosis, and management. It allows for rapid medical choices since illnesses can be detected at an early stage, resulting in better health outcomes for patients by allowing for the early initiation of therapy.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

Globally, the burden of infectious and chronic diseases is on the rise. Lack of exercise, changes in lifestyle, and unhealthy habits are also some of the factors that are leading to an increase in chronic diseases like diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. According to WHO, cardiovascular disease constitutes the majority of non-communicable diseases mortality (17.9 million per year), followed by cancer (9.3 million), respiratory infections (4.1 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). Additionally, two-thirds of all tuberculosis cases worldwide were traced to just eight countries: South Africa, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, China, Indonesia, and India. POC diagnostics can considerably enhance the treatment of infectious illnesses, particularly in underdeveloped nations where prompt medical care is difficult to come by and healthcare infrastructure is limited. Furthermore, government incentives and grants for the introduction of new products are driving the use of modern technology for infectious disease diagnostics. These efforts have made it simpler for people in undeveloped and impoverished nations to afford these tests. Moreover, factors such as the increasing number of clinics implementing POC diagnostics for the quick identification of infectious diseases are likely to fuel the growth of the global point of care diagnostics market.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: Restraints

According to WHO research, a worldwide health concern is a shortage of healthcare workers, which affects access to healthcare services. Low- and middle-income countries are further hampered by a shortage of trained health professionals, and new innovations, such as the adoption of POC diagnostics in medical care, are posing challenges to POCT delivery due to the increasing workload and dearth of skilled health workers.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: Opportunities

The current POCD trend is firmly leaning toward smart devices integrated with mobile healthcare, which have the potential to genuinely transform customized healthcare monitoring and management, opening the way for next-generation point of care diagnostics. Smartphone POC technologies for the interpretation of colorimetric, chemiluminescent, fluorescence, electrochemical, label-free, and lateral flow assays detection of cells, nanoparticles, biomolecules, and microbes; and other diagnostic applications have previously been developed. The number of cellphone users has now surpassed 7.4 billion, with 70 percent of them living in poor nations with a severe need for POCD. Numerous smartphone gadgets and smart applications for managing and monitoring fundamental health metrics such as blood pressure, blood glucose, pulse rate, body analysis, physical activity, weight, and electrocardiogram have been commercialized. All these factors ensure the healthy growth of the global point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global point of care diagnostics market is categorized based on kits product, platform, end-user, and region. Based on the kits product, the global market is bifurcated into infectious disease testing, glucose monitoring, pregnancy & fertility testing, cardiometabolic monitoring, hematology testing, urinalysis testing, coagulation monitoring, cholesterol test strips, tumor markers testing, fecal occult testing, and drugs of abuse testing. Among these, the glucose monitoring segment dominates the market with more than 25 percent of the share. By platform, the market is segregated as microfluidics and immunoassay. The end-user segment of the global market is divided into hospital, home care, and e-comm. In end-users, the home care segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

  • On 23 September 2021, Celltrion, a specialist biologics firm, stated that the Department of Defense's Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has granted Celltrion USA, Inc., a Celltrion affiliate, a purchase agreement for its DiaTrustTM COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test.

Table of Content: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Regional Landscape:

North America is expected to remain the largest market for point of care diagnostics during the forecast period. Key factors propelling the growth of the market in the region include an increase in the upper-class population, increasing cases of chronic disorders due to changes in food habitats & lifestyle, and growing demand for effective and efficient diagnostics. Further, healthcare infrastructure in major countries in the region such as the US and Canada is well developed and supports advanced treatment & diagnostics systems. Moreover, high spending power on medical treatments is well supported by increasing initiatives by private and public hospitals in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to provide plenty of opportunities for the expansion of the point of care diagnostics market. Large middle-class populations with frequent health problems are triggering the need for efficient diagnostic systems. Besides, increasing awareness regarding POC diagnostics in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 35.4 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 62.1 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 11.5% 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, and Quidel Diagnostics. Other prominent players operating in this market are Trinity Biotech, EKF Diagnostics, and Fluxergy.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/801

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/812?covid19=true

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: By Kits Product Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Glucose monitoring kits

  • Infectious disease testing kits

  • Pregnancy and fertility testing kits

  • Hematology testing kits

  • Cardiometabolic monitoring kits

  • Urinalysis Testing Kits

  • Coagulation Monitoring Kits

  • Tumor Markers Testing Kits

  • Cholesterol Test Strips

  • Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits

  • Fecal Occult Testing Kits

  • Others (Calcium Assay Kits and Immunochemistry Kits)

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: By Platform Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Microfluidics

  • Immunoassay

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: By End Users Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Rural Hospital

  • Home Care

  • E-comm

  • Others

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 187 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

List of Key Players of Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Chembio Diagnostics

  • Quidel Diagnostics

  • Trinity Biotech

  • EKF Diagnostics

  • Fluxergy

  • Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Point of Care Diagnostics Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Point of Care Diagnostics Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Point of Care Diagnostics Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market sample report and company profiles?

Press Release For Point of Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-point-of-care-diagnostics-market-is-projected

  • Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market: The global Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 700 (USD Million) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,319 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 9.3% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

  • Wound Debridement Market: The global Wound Debridement Market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.01 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 8.32 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.2% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

  • Artificial Disc Replacement Market: The global Artificial Disc Replacement Market accrued earnings worth approximately 502 (USD Million) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,090 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research?s=11

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warehouse-management-systems-market-size-worth-usd-62-1-billion-by-2028--cagr-11-5-by-2028--including-covid-19-impact-analysis-zion-market-research-301493837.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Terra’s LUNA Jumps 24% as Bitcoin Breaks $44K

    Tokens of the decentralized money market surged the most amid a broader run in the crypto market.

  • Chaos in Commodities as Russia’s War on Ukraine Upends Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil unleashed in commodity markets by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened on Monday as LNG orders were paused, finance for trade in raw materials dried up and Black Sea wheat sales froze.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkraine Fighting

  • Marathon Digital’s Q4 Revenue Rises 17% From Q3, but Misses Estimates Slightly

    Mined bitcoin in Q4 fell about 12% from the previous quarter, but rose more than 600% year-over-year.

  • WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

    Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (“WHLR” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on F...

  • OPEC's Feb oil output boost exceeds target for first time in months -survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in February exceeded the rise planned under a deal with allies for the first time since September, a Reuters survey found, as higher Saudi Arabian and Iraqi supply combined with fewer outages in smaller producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, the survey found, up 420,000 bpd from the previous month and above the 254,000 bpd increase called for under the supply deal. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing 2020 output cuts as demand recovers from the pandemic.

  • Stock Markets Struggle Yet Again

    The S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but has struggled at the 200 day EMA.

  • Silver Gains Ground As Precious Metals Stay In Demand

    Silver managed to settle back above $24.20 and is testing the resistance at $24.50.

  • Bank of Canada seen set to hike for first time since 2018

    The Bank of Canada is poised to hike its key overnight interest rate for the first time in three years on Wednesday, kicking off a string of increases geared at curbing hot inflation even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to global uncertainty. All 25 analysts polled by Reuters expect Canada's central bank to increase rates to 0.50% from the current record low 0.25% when the decision is released at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). In January, the Bank surprised markets by holding rates even as it said the economy had broadly recovered, taking the more measured approach of formally casting off its commitment to keep rates low and clearly signaling increases were coming.

  • Here's How Analysts Reacted To Workday's Q4 Results

    Analysts mostly raised their price targets on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) post Q4 results. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the PT to $340 from $325 (39.1% upside) and kept an Overweight. Turrin expects Workday shares will see a boost from Q4 results as the company delivered a clean set of Q4 metrics and a meaningful increase to the FY23 guidance. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the PT to $300 from $280 (22.8% upside) and kept a Buy. The company posted "overall stellar" Q4 results a

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture

    Uber last year divested its stake in the foodtech and delivery joint venture, which it established with the tech giant in 2018 to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries. The ride-hailing company sold all of its holdings in the delivery and autonomous units of Yandex last year, and sold down its stake in the Yandex.Taxi mobility business to about 29%, roughly valued at about $800 million, while agreeing to a call option for Yandex to acquire the remaining shares.

  • War, Surging Oil, Powell, SoFi and Baseball - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures rise as oil surges past $110 a barrel; Jerome Powell heads to the Capitol; SoFi stock jumps one earnings beat; and Major League Baseball is canceled, for now.

  • Kohl’s Q4 Net Dips, but Gains for Year and Momentum Seen

    Kohl's is under pressure to lift shareholder value and has rejected hostile takeover bids, but its CEO says the company is poised to mitigate macro factors and increase profitability.

  • HP CEO says we’re still in a PC boom, and his company’s record sales prove it

    "The PC market is $200 billion bigger than it was before the pandemic because of way people are working, playing," HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores told MarketWatch in an interview before the results were announced. "We see this hybrid world for the foreseeable future."

  • Netflix Won’t Add Russian Broadcasters to Service, Defying New Regulation

    The streaming giant’s decision defies a new rule in Russia that would require Netflix to carry several state-run broadcasters.

  • Newcomer Debuts Active REIT ETF

    The new ETF aims to benefit from housing’s price boom.

  • Anyone Selling Russian Assets Faces Few Options, Big Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors seeking to offload holdings in Russian assets will find that the actual unwinding will be a complex and potentially expensive endeavor. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps GrowingA

  • Oil prices surge over 7% as global crude reserve release disappoints

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices surged over 7% on Tuesday to their highest since 2014, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel. Brent futures rose $7.00, or 7.1%, to settle at $104.97 a barrel, their highest close since August 2014.

  • Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

    Green Thumb Industries Inc. said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 mi

  • GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.3420

    GBP/USD settled above 1.3390 and is testing the next support level at 1.3420.