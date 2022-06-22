Warehouse Racking Market size to increase by USD 1.74 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with AK Material Handling Systems and Daifuku Co. Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Warehouse Racking Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies AK Material Handling Systems, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, and Kardex AG among others as some of the key vendors operating in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Warehouse Racking Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio expects the global warehousing racking market size to increase by USD 1.74 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.91% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The 128-page report segments the global warehousing racking market by end-user (automotive industry, food and beverage industry, retail industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Warehouse Racking Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

other industries - size and forecast 2020-2025

By end-users, the automotive industry is exhibiting high demand for warehousing racking. Racking systems are generally in the automotive industry for storing small auto parts as it is ideal for quick and easy access to stock. The demand for such solutions is steadily increasing in the automotive industry with the growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. In addition, increased investments in the expansion of production facilities by prominent automobile manufacturers is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Warehouse Racking Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

By region, APAC will present significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The market will register the fastest growth in APAC and about 62% of the market growth is expected to originate in the region. The primary factor driving the growth of the regional market is the increasing demand for warehouse racking from end-user industries such as automotive, food and beverage, retail, and other industries. In addition, significant industrial development across countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan are contributing to the growth of the warehouse racking market in APAC.

Major Warehouse Racking Companies:

AK Material Handling Systems: The company offers pallet racks for warehouse racking systems.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers warehouse racking systems such as mobile pallet racking and shuttle rack L.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers warehouse racking systems under the brand name Momentum.

Interroll Holding AG: The company offers Interroll carton wheel flow for warehouse racking systems.

Kardex AG: The company offers warehouse racking systems under the brand name Mcompact.

Related Reports:

Warehouse Racking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AK Material Handling Systems, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Other industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AK Material Handling Systems

10.4 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

10.6 Interroll Holding AG

10.7 Kardex AG

10.8 KION GROUP AG

10.9 Mecalux SA

10.10 Murata Machinery Ltd.

10.11 SSI SCHAEFER Group

10.12 Toyota Industries Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

