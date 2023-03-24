Warehouse Robotics Global Market Report 2023: Ukraine-Russia War

ReportLinker

Major players in the warehouse robotics market are ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Amazon Robotics, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Attabotics, Omron Corporation, Daifuku Co, Toshiba Corporation, Yamaha Robotics, Locus Robotics, Bastian Solutions, Grey Orange, and Kion Group.

The global warehouse robotics market grew from $4.21 billion in 2022 to $4.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The warehouse robotics market is expected to grow to $8.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.



The warehouse robotics market consists of sales of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), collaborative robots, articulated robotic arms, and goods-to-person technology.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Warehouse robotics is a broad phrase that refers to the various automated devices and systems which can be used to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy in a warehouse. The warehouse robotics are also used to transport materials, perform various tasks, and streamline or automate warehouse processes.



North America was the largest region in the warehouse robotics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the warehouse robotics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of warehouse robotics are SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, mobile robots, gantry robots, and stationery articulated robots.The SCARA robots (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm robots) are used in processes and applications such as production equipment for electronic components, handling, small machine components requiring the precise assembly and disassembly, and transfer of large automotive components.



The different types of systems include knapp open shuttle, locus robotics system, fetch robotics freight, scallog system, and swisslog carry pick an performs functions such as pick and place, assembling dissembling, transportation, and packaging. This are implemented in various sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, food and beverages, electronics and electrical, and metal and machinery, pharmaceuticals and others.



The growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the warehouse robotics market.E-commerce, or online shopping, is a business concept that allows individuals and businesses to buy and sell goods and services via the Internet.



The e-commerce sector is the most transformative industry which necessitates automated warehouse robots to automate manual material transportation in any facility and optimize warehouse operations. For example, according to the US Census Bureau’s Department of Commerce, retail e-commerce sales in the USA reached $222.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up by 3.3% from the first quarter. Therefore, the growing e-commerce industry is projected to increase the demand for the warehouse robotics market over coming years.



Launch of AI-based warehouse robotic systems is shaping the warehouse robotics market.Artificial intelligence (AI) is the digital emulation of human intellect by a computer or computer-controlled system that perform tasks normally performed by smart individuals.



Major players are focusing on AI-based warehouse robotic systems to automate repetitive pick-and-pack processes and perform sophisticated manipulations in unexpected conditions.For instance, in July 2020, Dexterity is a US-based company that provides robots as a service solution for warehousing, and supply chain operations launched AI-based warehouse robotic system.



The robots use computer vision, the sensation of touch to adapt quickly, and advanced control theory, making them safe to work alongside humans.



In September 2021, Locus Robotics, a US-based company that provides automated warehouse mobile robots acquired Waypoint Robotics for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition expands Locus’ product portfolio of tried-and-true autonomous mobile robots (AMR) solutions to include e-commerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking, as well as scenarios demanding greater, heavier payloads and fulfillment modalities.



Waypoint Robotics is a US-based manufacturer and provider of autonomous mobile robots for manufacturing and logistics applications.



The countries covered in the Warehouse Robotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



