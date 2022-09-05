U.S. markets closed

Warehouse Robotics Market to Reach Value of US$ 15.7 Billion by 2031, States TMR Analysis

·6 min read

  • The warehouse robotics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2022-2031

  • Surge in adoption of warehouse automation in the e-commerce industry is fueling the sales growth in the market

  • The expansion of e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the regional market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse robotics market is prognosticated to attract a value of US$ 15.7 Bn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the warehouse automation statistics by TMR highlight that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

The TMR report offers in-depth analysis of major factors influencing the growth curve of the warehouse automation market size. Hence, this report covers dependable analysis of the growth drivers, expansion opportunities, challenges, and R&Ds in the warehouse robotics market. Moreover, it sheds light on warehouse robotics industry trends and the recent developments in the market.

Top warehouse robotics companies are focusing on the launch of technologically advanced products. Hence, they are increasing investments in R&Ds so as to develop advanced warehouse robotics technology. Such initiatives are prognosticated to fuel the expansion of the warehouse robotics market during the forecast period, notes analysis by TMR.

Players in the warehouse robotics market are expected to gain notable growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period owing a surge in the use of warehouse robotics technologies in retail, e-commerce, and food & beverage sectors. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is being driven by the presence of key players in the region.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42617

Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Findings

  • With the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry globally, major organizations in industry are focusing on the use of technological advancements such as warehouse robots so as to minimize their operational costs, advance productivity, and maintain a health and safety work environment. The use of autonomous warehouse robots is being increasing in this industry owing to their ability to make human work easier by working in huge industrial settings.

  • The warehouse robotics technology find application in loading & unloading, sortation & storage, replenishment, packaging, and palletizing & depalletizing. Moreover, the use of smart robots is being increasing in the recent years across warehouse as well as distribution centers across the globe in order to carry out different activities such as loading & unloading and palletizing & depalletizing. This factor is projected to create sizable business opportunities in the warehouse robotics market during the forecast period.

  • The popularity of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) is being increasing in the recent years owing to their ability to carry out different tasks and move around the warehouse with no need for human intervention. Moreover, these self-driving robots are incorporated with the artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and a digital layout of the installation. Hence, they hold an ability to interpret their surroundings. Owing to these advantages of this type of robot, players in the warehouse robotics market are expected to gain notable expansion opportunities from the autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) sub-segment during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=42617

Warehouse Robotics Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the need for warehouse automation in the e-commerce sector globally is propelling the market growth

  • Surge in the use of smart warehouses robots for loading and unloading applications is propelling the market

Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

  • ABB

  • Fortna Inc.

  • FANUC America Corporation

  • HAIROBOTICS

  • Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Locus Robotics

  • KUKA AG

  • Omron Corporation

  • Multiway Robotics (Shenzhen) Company

  • RightHand Robotics, Inc.

  • Prime Robotics

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

  • Sage Automation Inc.

  • Zebra Technologies

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=42617

Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation

  • Offering

  • Application

  • End-use Industry

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Industrial Robotics Market - The global market for industrial robotics is predicted to witness a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, with an estimated value of US$ 297 Bn by end of 2027.

Mobile Cobots Market - The global mobile cobots market is expected to reach US$ 8.92 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2031

Construction Robots Market - The global construction robots market is expected to reach value of US$ 359.6 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031

Robotics Market - The worldwide robotics market will draw in an income worth US$147.26 bn by 2025 end ascending at a solid 17.4% CAGR over the figure time frame from 2017 to 2025

Mobile Robotics Market - The global mobile robotics market was US$8.58 bn. Analysts expect it to report a substantial rise at a CAGR of 15.60% between 2017 and 2025, reaching US$30.96 bn by the end of 2025

Warehouse Management Systems Market - The market for warehouse management systems (WMS) is anticipated to expand at a revenue CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

Sortation Systems Market - The global sortation systems market is expected to reach value of US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2026, grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2026

Substation Automation Market - The global substation automation market is expected to reach US$ 51.65 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warehouse-robotics-market-to-reach-value-of-us-15-7-billion-by-2031--states-tmr-analysis-301617675.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

