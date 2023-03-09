Warehouse and storage market size in China to grow by USD 37.84 billion between 2022 and 2027; Rise of multistoried warehouses identified as a key trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the warehouse and storage market size in China is estimated to grow by USD 37.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The rise of multistoried warehouses is identified as the key trend in the market. Consequently, the costs of land purchases and rental warehouses have increased significantly. Hence, retail players are adding more floors to their warehouse units to overcome the issue. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Warehouse and Storage Market in China - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, and others) and type (general, refrigerated, and farm products).
The market growth in the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry is one of the major end-users in the market. Manufacturers require warehousing and storage facilities to stay competitive and effective. The growth in the global manufacturing industry will increase the demand for warehouse and storage facilities during the forecast period.
Warehouse and Storage Market in China – Market Dynamics
Key growth driver
The growing consumption of frozen and perishable food is driving the growth of the market.
The demand for frozen and perishable food products in China is increasing with rising disposable incomes, changing consumption patterns, and rapid urbanization.
The growing consumption of perishable food products, such as meat and dairy, has increased the demand for cold chain storage facilities to extend the shelf life of the products.
As a result, the number of special storage facilities and warehouses is proliferating in the region.
Major challenge affecting growth
The increase in rental prices of warehouse and storage space is a major challenge affecting the market growth.
The availability of land for industrial warehouses is declining in China.
Certain policies are not so favorable and business-friendly. For instance, the local government only allows temporary land use rights.
In addition, the growing demand for e-commerce is increasing the prices of warehouses in China.
This is creating a negative impact on the revenues generated from operating warehouse and storage units.
What are the key data covered in this warehouse and storage market in China report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the warehouse and storage market in China between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the warehouse and storage market in China and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the warehouse and storage market across China
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse and storage market vendors in China
Warehouse and Storage Market in China Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 37.84 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.51
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AP Moller Maersk AS, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, CMA CGM SA, CMST Development Co. Ltd., DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GLP Pte Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Logwin AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Toll Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VHK LOGISTIC HK Ltd., and Yue Shing Logistic Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
