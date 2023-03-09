U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Warehouse and storage market size in China to grow by USD 37.84 billion between 2022 and 2027; Rise of multistoried warehouses identified as a key trend - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the warehouse and storage market size in China is estimated to grow by USD 37.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The rise of multistoried warehouses is identified as the key trend in the market. Consequently, the costs of land purchases and rental warehouses have increased significantly. Hence, retail players are adding more floors to their warehouse units to overcome the issue. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Warehouse and Storage Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Warehouse and Storage Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Warehouse and Storage Market in China - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, and others) and type (general, refrigerated, and farm products).

  • The market growth in the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry is one of the major end-users in the market. Manufacturers require warehousing and storage facilities to stay competitive and effective. The growth in the global manufacturing industry will increase the demand for warehouse and storage facilities during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021), and
forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Warehouse and Storage Market in China – Market Dynamics

Key growth driver

  • The growing consumption of frozen and perishable food is driving the growth of the market.

  • The demand for frozen and perishable food products in China is increasing with rising disposable incomes, changing consumption patterns, and rapid urbanization.

  • The growing consumption of perishable food products, such as meat and dairy, has increased the demand for cold chain storage facilities to extend the shelf life of the products.

  • As a result, the number of special storage facilities and warehouses is proliferating in the region.

Major challenge affecting growth

  • The increase in rental prices of warehouse and storage space is a major challenge affecting the market growth.

  • The availability of land for industrial warehouses is declining in China.

  • Certain policies are not so favorable and business-friendly. For instance, the local government only allows temporary land use rights.

  • In addition, the growing demand for e-commerce is increasing the prices of warehouses in China.

  • This is creating a negative impact on the revenues generated from operating warehouse and storage units.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and
forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this warehouse and storage market in China report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the warehouse and storage market in China between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the warehouse and storage market in China and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the warehouse and storage market across China

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of warehouse and storage market vendors in China

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The FMCG logistics market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 40.18 billion. The increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations in the FMCG industry may impede the market growth.

  • The parcel sortation market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 9.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,116.22 million. The growing e-commerce industry is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the high cost of implementation may impede the market growth.

Warehouse and Storage Market in China Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 37.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.51

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, CMA CGM SA, CMST Development Co. Ltd., DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GLP Pte Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Logwin AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Toll Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VHK LOGISTIC HK Ltd., and Yue Shing Logistic Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Warehouse and storage market in China 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Refrigerated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Farm products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

  • 11.4 Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

  • 11.5 CMA CGM SA

  • 11.6 CMST Development Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 DACHSER SE

  • 11.8 DB Schenker

  • 11.9 Deutsche Post AG

  • 11.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

  • 11.11 GLP Pte Ltd.

  • 11.12 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • 11.13 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

  • 11.14 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

  • 11.15 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

  • 11.16 Logwin AG

  • 11.17 United Parcel Service Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

China Warehouse and Storage Market 2023-2027
China Warehouse and Storage Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warehouse-and-storage-market-size-in-china-to-grow-by-usd-37-84-billion-between-2022-and-2027-rise-of-multistoried-warehouses-identified-as-a-key-trend---technavio-301765695.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

