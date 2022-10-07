U.S. markets closed

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market to Reach $25,788.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

Rise in acceptance of multimodal transport system and surge in penetration of e-commerce tools across the globe will boost the growth of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market by End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government and Public Utilities, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Trade and Transportation, and Others), by Business Type(Warehouse, Distribution, and Value added services), by Mode of Operation (Storage, Roadways Distribution, Seaways Distribution, and Others), by Type(Solution and Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global automotive Ethernet industry was estimated at $12,019 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $25,788.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Download FREE Report Sample (424 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11891

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in acceptance of multimodal transport system and surge in penetration of e-commerce tools across the globe will boost the growth of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market. Furthermore, breakthroughs in last-mile delivery mechanism in retail & e-commerce sector will boost the global market trends. Nevertheless, lack of control of logistics manufacturers on service delivery of logistics can impede the growth of the global market. However, increase in tech-driven warehousing & logistics services, surge in demand for refrigerated warehouses, and minimization of lead time owing to acceptance of multi-modal systems will open new growth opportunities for the global market.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the expansion of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market as it disrupted the supply chain activities of logistics and transportation sector.

  • However, rise in demand for healthcare and FMCG supplies including gloves, perishable food items, hospital supplies, vaccinations, and sanitizers had helped in minimizing the growth decline of the global market.

The manufacturing segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031
Based on the end use, the manufacturing segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to rise in demand for industrial manufacturing logistics services. However, healthcare segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR of about 12.7% over the next ten years. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to rising significance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector.

The distribution segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031
On basis of business type, the distribution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the distribution segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be attributed to escalating demand for procuring raw materials and handing them over to manufacturers for production. The report also includes other segments such as Warehouse and Value added services.

The storage segment to dominate the global market by 2031
In terms of mode of operation, the storage segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to surging need for maximizing productivity and delivery reliability. However, the seaways distribution segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to increase in demand for cost-efficient transport facilities such as ships for the movement of bulk goods.

Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031
By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share in 2021. In addition, the Asia-Pacific warehousing and distribution logistics market is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to constant government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Major market players

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

  • CEVA Logistics

  • Century Logistics Holdings Bhd

  • CWT Ltd.

  • DB Schenker

  • DHL Supply Chain

  • Gemadept Corporation

  • Keppel Logistics Pte Ltd

  • Kerry Logistics Network Limited

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Singapore Post Limited

  • Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd

  • WHA Corporation Public Company Limited

  • YCH Group Pte Ltd

  • Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11891

The report analyzes these key players in the global warehousing and distribution logistics market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Refrigerated Warehousing Market Expected to Reach $412.90 Billion, at 12.5% CAGR During 2022-2031

Public Warehousing Market by Type, Ownership, and End User, Research Report 2021–2031

Project Logistics Market by Services, Mode of Transportation, and Verticals, Research Report 2021–2031

About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/automotive-and-transportation
Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com

