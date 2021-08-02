U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Warehousing And Storage Market in Diversified Support Services Industry to grow by USD 326.91 billion|Technavio

·4 min read

APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 44% of the warehousing and storage market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

A.P. Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG are the three major market participants for the warehousing and storage market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The growing demand for refrigerated warehousing and rising e-commerce industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Warehousing and Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The warehousing and storage market in the Diversified Support Services industry is expected to grow by 326.91 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Warehousing and Storage Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist warehousing and storage market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the warehousing and storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the warehousing and storage market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of warehousing and storage market vendors

Warehousing and Storage Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the warehousing and storage market. A.P. Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The warehousing and storage market report covers the following areas:

  • Warehousing and Storage Market Size

  • Warehousing and Storage Market Trends

  • Warehousing and Storage Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising e-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Warehousing and Storage Market growth during the next few years.

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
Reasons to Buy the Report:

  • Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

  • Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

  • Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

  • Identify potential threats to market growth.

  • Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

Explore Some of Our Top Selling Reports

Global Container Leasing Market- The container leasing market is segmented by container type (dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers, and special containers) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market- The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market is segmented by types of drugs (branded drugs and generic drugs) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW).
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/warehousing-and-storage-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warehousing-and-storage-market-in-diversified-support-services-industry-to-grow-by-usd-326-91-billiontechnavio-301345587.html

SOURCE Technavio

