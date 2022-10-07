Warehousing and Storage Market to grow by USD 387.49 Bn in 2026, Growing Demand For Refrigerated Warehousing to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehousing and storage market size is expected to grow by USD 387.49 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehousing and Storage Market 2022-2026

The growing demand for refrigerated warehousing, rising e-commerce industry, and automation at warehouses increasing efficiency and accuracy will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing warehouse rents and cost of industrial land, seasonality in demand for products creating capacity problems at warehouses, and managing inventory loss and SKU proliferation at warehouses will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Warehousing and Storage Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Warehousing and Storage Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Warehousing and Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P

AP Moller Maersk AS

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

CJ Logistics Corp

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd

Warehousing and Storage Market Segmentation

Product

Geography

Warehousing and Storage Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our warehousing and storage market report covers the following areas:

Warehousing and Storage Market size

Warehousing and Storage Market trends

Warehousing and Storage Market industry analysis

This study identifies the use of drones in warehouse management as one of the prime reasons driving the warehousing and storage market growth during the next few years.

Warehousing and Storage Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist warehousing and storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the warehousing and storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the warehousing and storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of warehousing and storage market vendors

Warehousing And Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $387.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GEODIS, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc, Omni Logistics LLC, Singapore Post Ltd, Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

