'WarioWare: Get With It' slouches onto the Nintendo Switch September 10th
Following the 3DS success of 2018's WarioWare Gold, Nintendo executives introduced yet another edition of the popular minigame series during E3 2021 on Tuesday dubbed WarioWare: Get It Together.
For the time, players will not only be able to take command of The Big W himself, as well as his zany crew of misfits, they'll be able to bring along a henchman of their own for a new slate of manic 2-player co-op challenges. Players will be tasked with myriad ludicrous quests including knocking apples from a tree, removing a sleepy man's pore mask, and manually spinning windmills. Make sure to follow Wario's advice during these tests and, "use that stick thing."
WarioWare: Get It Together is scheduled for release on September 10, 2021, though you can preorder it starting today.