Warm welcome for Ukrainians on third charter flight in Halifax

·3 min read

HALIFAX, NS, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of our commitment to support those fleeing Russia's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, Canada secured charter flights for those needing help to travel here. The Government of Canada continues to work closely with provinces and territories, settlement organizations and NGOs across the country to support Ukrainians and their family members before, during, and after their arrival in Canada.

Today, a federal charter flight carrying 319 Ukrainians arrived in Halifax. They were welcomed by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship,  the Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia, and the Honourable Jill Balser, Nova Scotia Minister of Labour, Skills, and Immigration.

This flight is the third federal charter organized to bring people to Canada as a temporary safe haven. The first charter flight brought 328 Ukrainians to Winnipeg, Manitoba, on May 23, and the second brought 306 people to Montréal, Quebec, on May 29. These federal charter flights were available to Ukrainian nationals and their family members approved through the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) program. Those arriving on the 3 charter flights who did not have suitable arrangements have also been provided with temporary accommodations for up to 14 nights.

Earlier today, Minister Fraser announced that Ukrainians and their accompanying family members who are in Canada as part of the CUAET program can now apply for transitional financial assistance through a new Government of Canada online portal. This one-time financial assistance will help Ukrainians address their immediate and basic needs—such as transportation and housing—as they settle in communities across Canada.

These charter flights build on other travel support initiatives, including the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund, through which Canadians and Canadian companies can donate their Aeroplan points to help bring at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada.

Photos from today's charter flight, as well as photos of Ukrainians arriving in Montréal and Winnipeg, are available in Dropbox.

Quote

"Once again, Canadians are opening their hearts and warmly welcoming Ukrainians fleeing Putin's unjustifiable war in their homeland. We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure Ukrainians have the support they need to find safe haven in Canada and thrive in their new communities." 

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

  • Launched on March 17, 2022, the CUAET program provides Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to 3 years. They are also eligible for a free open work permit or study permit, which allows them to take a job with almost any Canadian employer or enrol in an education program in Canada.

  • Through the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund, Canadians and Canadian companies can donate their Aeroplan points to help bring 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada.

  • All individuals with a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record in Canada under CUAET will be eligible to receive one-time financial support of $3,000 per adult (18 years and older) and $1,500 per child (17 years and under).

  • Between March 17 and May 25, 2022, IRCC received just over 259,000 CUAET applications, of which more than 120,000 have been approved.

  • Between January 1 and May 22, 2022, 35,455 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Canada at our land and air ports of entry. These arrival statistics cover all Ukrainian passport holders, including returning Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin. Key figures are updated on a weekly basis.

Associated links

