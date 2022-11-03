U.S. markets close in 6 hours

Warner Bros. Discovery Q3 earnings: Here's what to expect

Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is set to report third quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday after the company swung to a $3.42 billion loss in the second quarter amid consolidation challenges.

Here's what Wall Street expects, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $10.37 billion expected

  • Adj. loss per share: -$0.17 expected

  • Total DTC subscribers: 3.27 million net additions expected

Increased restructuring charges, macroeconomic challenges like foreign exchange headwinds, further subscribers losses in linear television, and a slowdown in advertising are widely expected to pressure profits in the quarter.

Wall Street estimates that third quarter TV ads could fall by high-single or low-double digits, while affiliate fees are also expected to decline amid increased cord cutting.

"House of Dragons" (screenshot/Warner Bros. Discovery)
"House of Dragons" (screenshot/Warner Bros. Discovery)

One silver lining could be increased subscriber growth after "House of the Dragon" delivered record-breaking viewership numbers in the third quarter. 3 million net additions are expected (versus 1.7 million in Q2), while management has guided a long-term target of 130 million paying users by 2025.

Profitability continues to remain a top concern for investors as faith in streaming fundamentals wanes. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted EBITDA to come in between $9 billion and $9.5 billion, a decline from previous forecasts of $10 billion. Management also cut its full-year 2023 EBITDA guidance from $14 billion to $12 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock has fallen 49% year-to-date and is down ahead of earnings.

The company's broader restructuring efforts are also a factor: The streaming giant looks to slash $3 billion worth of costs over the next two years and prepares to combine HBO Max with Discovery+.

Warner Bros. Discovery initiated yet another round of layoffs last month, including the television studio reportedly cutting 26% of its headcount (125 positions) across its scripted, unscripted, and animation divisions — laying off 82 staffers and opting not to fill an additional 43 vacant positions.

The company also shuttered its digital production arm Stage 13 and the 40-year-old Warner Bros. Television Workshop, a long-standing pioneer in fostering new and diverse talent.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance.

