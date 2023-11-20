Warner Bros. drops price of Max subscription with ads as streaming fight rages on

Max, the streaming service previously known as HBO Max, is lowering the price of its ad-supported product over the next week as it tries to win more subscribers to its low-priced, commercial-driven services.

From this Monday to next Monday, Nov. 27, new and returning Max subscribers will be able to sign up to the streaming service with ads for $2.99 a month as part of the Black Friday deal. The promotion will last for six months.

A subscription to Max with ads typically costs $9.99 per month.

Max ad-free plans cost $15.99 and $19.99 per month.

HBO is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which was formed by the $43 billion combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery in April 2022. The company changed the name of HBO Max to Max this May.

Earlier this month, Netflix said it had 15 million subscribers to its lower-priced plans with advertising.

Streaming services have been raising prices this year and also putting more emphasis on plans that include ads, as their lower prices are enticing to consumers while the advertising revenue the companies get helps to make up for the lower cost.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com