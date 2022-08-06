U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,206.43
    +127.28 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Warner Norcross + Judd, LLP Notifies Consumers of Data Security Incident

·2 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide - Warner Norcross + Judd, LLP ("WNJ") learned of a data security incident that may have impacted personal and protected health information belonging to certain individuals. WNJ has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.

On October 22, 2021, WNJ learned that unauthorized activity was reported involving some of its systems. WNJ immediately took steps to secure its network and engaged a digital forensics firm to investigate the cause and scope of the incident. On May 27, 2022, WNJ learned that personal and protected health information belonging to certain individuals was contained within the systems. WNJ then took steps to identify current mailing addresses in order to complete notification to the impacted individuals.

There is no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, starting on July 11, 2022, WNJ provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals and provided the impacted individuals steps they can take to protect their personal information.

The following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: first name or first initial and last name in combination with one or more of the following: date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, government issued ID, 2019 and 2020 annual compensation, 2019 and 2020 benefit contribution information. Credit card or debit card number, credit card or debit card pin, financial account or routing number, passport number, patient account number, health information and life insurance policy information.

WNJ has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am9:00 pm Eastern and can be reached at (833) 423-2982.

 

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warner-norcross--judd-llp-notifies-consumers-of-data-security-incident-301601089.html

SOURCE Warner Norcross + Judd, LLP

