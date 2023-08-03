Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings miss estimates as Max debut drives higher churn

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reported second-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday that missed estimates as the media giant works to pare down its debt amid linear TV challenges, an unfavorable ad market, and a hotly competitive streaming landscape.

The quarterly results reflect how WBD is performing about a year after its formation, when AT&T's WarnerMedia merged with Discovery. The company, which reported over $1.7 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, said it is now targeting $5 billion in cost savings over the next two years, up from the previous $4 billion.

WBD saw elevated churn following the debut of its Max streaming service, as customers with overlapping subscriptions to both Max and Discovery+ shed extra accounts.

Marketing and launch costs related to Max, which debuted at the end of May, also propelled a direct-to-consumer loss of $3 million in the quarter. That was a significant improvement compared to the $558 million loss in the year-ago period after streaming losses reversed in the first quarter.

The stock climbed more than 4% in pre-market trading immediately following the release.

Here are Warner Bros. Discovery's second-quarter results compared with Wall Street's consensus estimates, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $10.36 billion versus $10.45 billion expected

Adj. loss per share: -$0.51 versus -$0.41 expected

Subscriber net additions: Loss of 1.8 million subscribers versus loss of 1.6 million expected

Streaming updates

In the first quarter, WBD revised previous guidance, saying it expected its US direct-to-consumer business to be profitable by this year. Previously, the company had said the streaming division would break even by next year before hitting profitability in two years.

The debut of Max, which launched at the end of May, will be a critical factor in that timeline as Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), and Apple (AAPL) all compete for subscribers.

According to a June report from Bloomberg, the company (which did not respond to Yahoo Finance's request for comment) plans to add live programming from CNN to Max later this year.

Story continues

WBD has been rethinking the future of CNN as the network grapples with historically low ratings, mass layoffs, a failed foray into streaming with CNN+, and, most recently, the firing of former chief Chris Licht.

Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich told Yahoo Finance Licht's firing underscores the decisiveness of Zaslav, explaining, "When he makes a mistake, he corrects it. He doesn't stick with the mistake. That's the right thing to do."

Zaslav's no-nonsense leadership style has led to atypical strategies like licensing content to competitors.

HBO's "Insecure" landed on Netflix last month. According to Deadline, "Six Feet Under," "Ballers," "Band of Brothers," and "The Pacific" will also debut on the platform as part of the deal.

Box office, ad market weigh on Q2 results

A disappointing box office weighed on Q2 results — despite the record-breaking success of "Barbie," which debuted in the company's fiscal third quarter.

Total revenues from the studios division fell a whopping 23% year-over-year in the quarter, or 24% excluding foreign exchange.

"The Flash" bombed in its theatrical debut in June following an equally disappointing debut of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" in the spring. Those double-whammy disappointments have added to concerns surrounding the future of the DC film franchise, which has struggled compared to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WBD has also grappled with an unfavorable ad environment. Network advertising revenue tumbled by 13% in the second quarter from the year-earlier period, although the metric did improve slightly on a sequential basis and was ahead of Wall Street consensus estimates.

Earlier this week, the company revealed it will realign its advertising sales division, including its leadership team, amid that weak ad demand.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, arrives at the premiere of "The Flash" on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Despite advertising weakness, falling linear network revenue, and looming recession fears, Wall Street analysts have continued to praise the company's turnaround plan as it executes on its cost-cutting initiatives and further deleverages its balance sheet.

"[WBD] has its costs in a really good place now," Bank of America's Ehrlich said. "When revenue starts to improve — whether it's from advertising, film, or subscription now that Max has launched — the company is in a phenomenal position, and they'll have significant leverage."

Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall, who has an Overweight rating and $20 price target on the stock, added, "For WBD to work beyond deleveraging, we think investors will need to see a path to offset Networks-driven EBITDA pressures."

"We think WBD is the most commercially-minded Media stock, and it has perhaps the best content including HBO," the analyst continued. "Licensing HBO and Warner Bros. content/brands to big streamers, and paring back direct-to-consumer investments, could help drive earnings regardless of linear trends. If WBD stock underperforms, we see this maneuver as increasingly likely."

Warner Bros. Discovery stock is up more than 30% year-to-date.

Alexandra Canal is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance