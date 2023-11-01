Warning for Bank of England as Lagarde is accused of hammering eurozone economy

So passionate is Christine Lagarde to solve the inflation problem that she referred to it more than 50 times in her latest ECB speech - RONALD WITTEK/Shutterstock

Christine Lagarde is on a crusade to crush Europe’s inflation crisis.

So passionate is she to solve the problem that she referred to inflation more than 50 times in her latest speech before the European Central Bank.

“Be under no doubt,” said Lagarde while announcing to hold interest rates at a record high of 4pc. “Our determination is intact.”

The ECB president’s resolve is reminiscent of recent comments made by her counterpart at the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, who has been similarly hawkish ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting this Thursday – where rates are expected to be held at 5.25pc.

In a recent parliamentary hearing, the Governor told MPs: “We have always been very clear that we will do what is necessary to return to the inflation target.”

Such comments revealed an unambiguously single-minded strategy built around the Bank keeping interest rates high to get inflation back to its 2pc target – no matter the pain.

However, worries are growing that central bankers may have taken their determination a little too far, and some believe the consequences of rate hikes could ultimately do more harm than good.

Already, eurozone inflation is back below 3pc.

Part of this is due to energy prices coming down after driving the surge in bills last year. But core inflation, which excludes energy and food, is also slowing.

Pressure from higher interest rates has led to declining growth across the continent, as GDP fell by 0.1pc across the third quarter – even before the full impact of higher borrowing costs hits home.

Changes in interest rates are usually thought to take between 18 and 24 months to fully filter through to the economy.

Therefore, given the ECB only hiked rates to a record 4pc in September, one would expect the economy to feel further pain until at least the early part of 2025.

Warning signs are already flashing, as evidenced by demand for bank loans recently falling more sharply than it did during the financial crisis, according to the ECB’s survey of lenders.

Mortgage demand has also been shrinking across the continent as banks tighten lending criteria and restrict the supply of credit to the economy.

Economists at Nomura are predicting a significant recession in the eurozone, with GDP shrinking by another 0.5pc in the final quarter of the year and 0.3pc in the opening three months of 2024.

Perhaps what is more worrying is that they do not forecast a return to growth until the third quarter of next year.

Erik Nielsen, economist at Unicredit, says: “The odds are that the ECB has done too much” as shown by the latest data “which has inflation dropping very rapidly before a whole lot of the monetary tightening has started to bite, along with the fact that growth is now turning negative”.

In terms of the scale of over-tightening, Nielsen fears that along with the failure to clean up banks after the financial crisis and the sovereign debt crunch a decade ago, “the size of the ECB’s tightening may go down in history as the third European policy mistake during the past 15 years”.

Anna Stupnytska, economist at Fidelity, also raised concerns that “it might be a bit too much for the economy to take if rates stay at this level for the nine months-plus that the ECB is signalling”.

If the ECB persists, “the implications could be a deeper recession” she says, “but they are probably willing to sacrifice growth because they are so focused on inflation”.

Stupnytska expects Lagarde will be forced to cut rates much earlier than planned, potentially as soon as spring.

For her part, Lagarde has already recognised the impact on the economy.

At last week’s press conference, she said the “economy is likely to remain weak for the remainder of this year”.

She said: “The risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside. Growth could be lower if the effects of monetary policy turn out stronger than expected. A weaker world economy would also weigh on growth.”

But none of that appears to have shaken her resolve to keep rates high.

The ECB president indicated it will be well into next year before the topic could come up for discussion as policymakers need to watch developments – such as collective bargaining agreements which set future pay rises.

“Even having a discussion on a cut is totally premature,” she said.

The economic underpinning for this stance was underlined by Joachim Nagel, a member of the ECB’s governing council and the head of Germany’s Bundesbank.

“We must prevent the high inflation rate from becoming entrenched,” he said in a speech in September. “This could happen if households, enterprises and wage bargainers expect sustained higher inflation rates and change their behaviour to match, for example when setting prices or negotiating wages.”

If rates are not high enough now, he said, they will need to rise much further later on to make up for lost time: “It’s a scenario I would like to avoid at all costs.”

The key problem is that central bankers are feeling their way in the dark.

The ECB has never before faced a cost of living crisis of this nature so policymakers have little clear idea of how far rates need to rise or how long it takes for borrowing costs to feed through.

As Michael Saunders, a former Bank of England rate setter now at Oxford Economics, puts it: “They can’t be sure how restrictive and how severe the lagged effects of their cumulative tightening will be.

“It’s conceivable that over the next year, some advanced economies will feel a much greater impact on growth from the recent monetary tightening, such that some central banks will cut rates relatively soon and rapidly.”

Because the eurozone does not have the government borrowing of the US or the strong pay growth of the UK, Saunders says that risks “seem most prescient for the ECB”.

However, should the Bank of England follow the eurozone’s lead by keeping rates on hold this Thursday, Stupnytska warns that Britain “may have to pay an even higher price in terms of growth than the eurozone.”

