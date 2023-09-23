Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.03

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 24th of November to £0.03, which will be 15% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.026. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Warpaint London

Warpaint London's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Warpaint London's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 13.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 71% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Warpaint London's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Warpaint London has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was £0.015 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.071. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 30% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Warpaint London has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Warpaint London Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Warpaint London that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Warpaint London not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.