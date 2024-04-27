Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.6% to UK£4.73. The result was positive overall - although revenues of UK£90m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Warpaint London surprised by delivering a statutory profit of UK£0.18 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Warpaint London after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Warpaint London's two analysts is for revenues of UK£106.0m in 2024. This would reflect a meaningful 18% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 27% to UK£0.23. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£99.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.21 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Warpaint London 5.5% to UK£580on the back of these upgrades.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Warpaint London's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Warpaint London to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Warpaint London's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

