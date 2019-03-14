Elizabeth Warren’s Tech Assault Propels Fringe Antitrust View to Spotlight

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic 2020 contender Elizabeth Warren’s call to break up big tech companies like Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. thrust into the mainstream an emerging movement that favors an aggressive attack on corporate power.

Warren’s proposal last week to classify some technology giants as utilities and undo previous industry mergers jolted Silicon Valley. It also hit a nerve among Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who’ve grown increasingly concerned that curbs on anticompetitive conduct are poorly enforced.

That all but ensures that restraining the power of dominant companies will be a focus of the 2020 campaign as Democrats seek to unseat President Donald Trump. Later this month, presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Julian Castro are set to appear at an Iowa event along with Warren to discuss monopoly power in rural communities.

Still, Warren’s prescription for targeting big tech is not without political and legal risks. Breaking up a company would entail years of litigation and could alienate some voters who enjoy its services. And even advocates of reining in big companies aren’t necessarily on board.

"Elizabeth Warren’s proposal is very radical because it’s front-running the intellectual debate rather than codifying what the intellectual debate has produced," said Luigi Zingales, director of the Stigler Center at the University of Chicago. "The people who think there is a problem are probably in the minority, even in the academic world."

Rethinking Enforcement

Warren’s broadside is part of a wider rethinking of antitrust enforcement in the U.S. that until now has has been mostly relegated to legal conferences and academic papers. At its heart is the view that antitrust officials have fallen down on the job, leaving broad swaths of the economy dominated by large firms insulated from competition. Plenty of lawyers and economists dispute there’s a problem, but its proponents have pushed the break-em-up idea to center stage in the antitrust circles of Washington and academia.

There’s a split on how to deal with the issue. One view, advanced by Barry Lynn’s Open Markets Institute in Washington, calls for throwing out the current playbook and reorienting antitrust enforcement away from its emphasis on consumer prices. Lynn advocates for reining in the ability of big platforms to squeeze sellers. One way to do that -- which Warren embraces -- is prohibiting tech platforms from moving into different lines of business where they can abuse their power as middlemen.

Balanced Approach

Another camp supports stepped-up enforcement under the existing framework based on consumers. That’s a balanced approach that was articulated at a conference last week in Washington that featured former Justice Department and FTC officials. It’s an approach Warren would reject, said William Kovacic, a former FTC commissioner who is now a professor at George Washington University Law School.

"She’d say, ‘it’s nice and it’s cute, but you guys don’t have the guts or the vision to see what has to be done and I do and everything that went on in here is a timid response to a serious problem, and the house is burning down and you still want to water the bushes in the back yard,’” Kovacic said.

Warren’s not alone in favoring a more aggressive approach. Joe Simons, the head of the Federal Trade Commission, has acknowledged the possibility enforcers may have fallen short. He set up a task force last month to investigate tech companies and possibly unwind past mergers. The chairman of the House’s antitrust panel, Democratic Congressman David Cicilline said earlier this year that when it comes to tech companies, "every option is on the table."

Existential Threat

Talk like that would have been dismissed as fanciful just a couple of years ago when Silicon Valley was the darling of the Obama administration. Now it’s grappling with what increasingly seems to be an existential threat. And it’s coming not just from liberal Democrats like Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders. Even Republicans are on the attack. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri told the Conservative Political Action Conference this month that Facebook and Google are "a law unto themselves" and are threatening competition. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas even retweeted Warren, saying she was right to criticize Facebook for having too much power.

