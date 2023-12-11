Warren Buffett Makes $37.26 Million Per Day In 2023 — 215,376 Times More Than The Average Person

Warren Buffett, widely recognized as one of the most successful investors of all time, continues to build his wealth predominantly through his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Buffett’s net worth is estimated to be around $108.6 billion, making him one of the world’s richest people.

Buffett’s primary source of wealth is his ownership of Berkshire Hathaway. The company has seen impressive growth over the years, with a notable increase in share price in 2023. This growth has significantly contributed to Buffett’s wealth. For instance, in 2023, the share price of Berkshire Hathaway increased by over 14%, which added approximately $13.6 billion to Buffett’s net worth​​, according to The Motley Fool.

Don’t Miss:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you.

To grasp the vast difference in income between Buffett and the average American, consider this: Buffett’s estimated earnings in 2023 amount to around $37.26 million per day, a figure calculated by dividing his projected $13.6 billion annual gain by 365 days. The average annual income in the U.S. is $63,214, which breaks down to approximately $173 per day, meaning Buffett earns 215,376 times more. This disparity highlights the wealth accumulated by one of the world’s most successful investors compared to the daily earnings of an average American worker.

Buffett’s wealth is not solely based on the daily fluctuations of the stock market but also the long-term value growth of his investments. His investment philosophy emphasizes buying undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and holding them for the long term. This strategy has been instrumental in his continued financial success.

Trending: Many NBA players, including LeBron James, have ventured into fine wine investments as an alternative asset. Now you can too with just $25.

Buffett’s investment portfolio is diverse, with significant holdings in various industries. One of his most notable investments is in Apple Inc., which makes up a substantial portion of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. In 2023, Apple’s share price saw a hefty increase, contributing significantly to the overall growth of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and, by extension, Buffett’s wealth.

Story continues

Apart from his business and investment activities, Buffett is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has pledged to give away the majority of his wealth to charitable causes, particularly through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the years, he has donated billions of dollars worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to various charities, reflecting his commitment to using his wealth for societal benefit​​​​.

Buffett’s journey to wealth began early in his life, with his keen interest in business and investing evident from a young age. He purchased his first stock at age 11 and filed his first tax return at 13, claiming a deduction for his bicycle, which he used for his paper route. Buffett’s career in finance started at Buffett-Falk & Co. as an investment salesman, and he later worked as a securities analyst at Graham-Newman Corp. In 1956, he established the investment firm Buffett Partnership Ltd., and in 1970, he became the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Over the decades, his astute investment decisions and strategic business moves have solidified his reputation as a savvy investor and one of the richest people in the world.

Read Next:

Invest alongside Dwyane Wade and other sports icons. Get in on the ground floor of the athlete-owned media revolution.

This startup powerhouse behind 40,000 pickup soccer games and counting is open for investment.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Warren Buffett Makes $37.26 Million Per Day In 2023 — 215,376 Times More Than The Average Person originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.