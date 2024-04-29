Warren Buffett’s PacifiCorp Now Faces $30 Billion Fire Claim Demand

Rachel Graf
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s PacifiCorp now faces a demand for $30 billion from victims of Oregon’s 2020 Labor Day wildfires, an escalation of a legal onslaught on the largest grid operator in the western US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While the amount sought in an amended complaint filed Monday is about two and a half times what the utility is worth, it’s also much bigger than the payout PacifiCorp might be expected to face based on claims resolved so far.

Read More: Wildfires Are Upending Some of the Safest Bets on Wall Street

The growing liabilities for PacifiCorp prompted Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett to warn in his annual letter to investors that wildfires have turned utilities across the western US into risky investments. Utilities in California, Colorado, Hawaii and Texas have also faced billions in fire liabilities.

A jury already found PacifiCorp liable in 2023 for its role in the fires, but victims must undergo separate trials to determine individual damages. The new filing in state court in Portland formally adds the names of 1,000 residents who are covered by a class action case over the destruction of about 2,500 properties in western Oregon.

Jurors so far have awarded 36 plaintiffs a total of about $220 million — an average of $6 million per person. That’s far less than the $30 million per person that victim lawyers are seeking in Monday’s filing, which asks for up to $5 million to compensate for actual losses and as much as $25 million for psychological trauma.

Read More: PacifiCorp Fire Victim Who Leapt in River Awarded $9 Million

PacifiCorp, which is appealing last June’s verdict of gross negligence, previously lambasted the amount of damages sought by the plaintiffs.

“The idea that any of the numerous plaintiffs with minimal economic damages and no physical injuries are nevertheless entitled to $25 million in noneconomic damages is delusional,” PacifiCorp lawyers wrote in an October court filing.

Lawyers for plaintiffs declined to comment on Monday’s filing.

Berkshire said in a recent regulatory filing that it faces fire claims in Oregon and California of about $8 billion. That includes demands from state and US government agencies totaling more than $1 billion for various firefighting and cleanup costs.

Read More: Berkshire Shows Unusual Risk Appetite in Wildfire Court Fight

The utility was accused at last year’s trial of failing to heed weather warnings and shut off electricity in its service areas ahead of a wind storm that toppled power lines.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“We think a settlement in the mid- to high-single-digit billions is the most likely outcome. Both sides have incentive to settle. Going to trial with all class plaintiffs is risky for PacifiCorp as it’s already lost the first three jury trials, with verdict amounts that point to potential damages in the low- to middle-double-digit billions. Plaintiffs have an incentive as well, because PacifiCorp has viable arguments on appeal to eliminate non-economic damages.”

— Elliot Stein, Senior Litigation Analyst

To read the full report, click here

PacifiCorp, which has settled some claims over the 2020 fires, has said it’s confident the 2023 liability verdict will be overturned on appeal. But the litigation has spooked investors, hurting the company’s bonds and its credit rating.

The company replaced its chief executive officer last summer and is exploring options with Oregon regulators and lawmakers to minimize its wildfire exposure, including recouping its litigation losses from customers and capping damages for non-economic claims.

--With assistance from Mark Chediak.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Carlyle Picks JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley for IPO or Sale of StandardAero

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley on options for aircraft maintenance services provider StandardAero, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next MoveUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hur

  • The stock market has a 'systemic problem'

    Rising Treasury yields are once again a headwind for stocks. Strategists don't see relief coming unless Fed Chair Jerome Powell is surprisingly dovish in his press conference on Wednesday.

  • Chipmaker NXP forecasts Q2 profit above estimates on industrial demand recovery

    However, the automotive market, NXP's biggest by revenue share, is starting to see an inventory build-up. It also forecast a second-quarter adjusted gross margin of about 58.5%, compared to an estimate of 58.1%.

  • NBC plans about $2.5 billion offer for NBA broadcast rights, WSJ reports

    Warner Bros Discovery's TNT has paid an average fee of $1.2 billion under its current deal, but was unable to reach a new pact with the NBA before an exclusive negotiating window expired last week, according to the report. Warner began airing the games in 1984, while Walt Disney's ESPN sports network began broadcasting the NBA in 2002. Disney is expected to pay an average per-year fee of about $2.6 billion to renew its deal, WSJ reported, citing sources, up from about $1.5 billion per year now.

  • Nvidia Stock Drops. Why Jensen Huang Is Looking Beyond Big Tech for Chip Demand.

    The company's CEO says areas such as drug development and robotics can be markets for the company’s processors.

  • Why Baidu Stock Jumped Today

    It's getting difficult not to notice how impressive its driving and mapping tech has become.

  • L’Occitane Chairman Launches Buyout at €6 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Reinold Geiger, the billionaire owner of L’Occitane International SA, wants to take the skin-care company private in a move that could end its 14-year run on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next MoveUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hur

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Dropped 10% on Earnings Monday

    At 14 times predicted 2026 earnings, the stock looks cheap.

  • Can Wabtec (WAB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

    Wabtec (WAB) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • WeWork reaches settlement with creditors, rebuffs Neumann bid

    Shared office space provider WeWork announced on Monday a settlement with its junior creditors and a new cash infusion from its senior lenders, moving ahead with a bankruptcy deal that rejects a $650 million offer from co-founder and former owner Adam Neumann. During a hearing in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood signed off on the New York-based, SoftBank-backed company sending its restructuring plan to a creditor vote, putting it on track to exit bankruptcy by the end of May. The restructuring, now supported by all of WeWork's major creditors, would hand the company's equity to its senior lenders and cancel its $4 billion in debt.