Warren Buffett Says The American Healthcare System Is A 'Tapeworm' Destroying Our Economy

Warren Buffett, the renowned investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., recently made scathing remarks about the state of the American healthcare system, describing it as a “tapeworm in the American economy.” Buffett’s assessment is supported by a new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, which reveals alarming statistics about the U.S. healthcare system.

Despite spending more on healthcare than any other high-income country, the United States has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases. The report also highlights that the U.S. has the highest rates of deaths from avoidable or treatable causes as well as the highest maternal and infant death rates compared to peer nations.

Munira Gunja, the report's lead author, emphasizes that Americans are living shorter, less healthy lives because of the inefficiencies of the healthcare system. These findings echo Buffett’s concerns and shed light on the urgent need for improvement.

To address these issues, a notable attempt was made by three corporate giants — Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase and Amazon.com Inc. — that formed a healthcare venture called Haven Healthcare. But Haven faced significant obstacles and ultimately failed to disrupt the industry as anticipated.

One of Haven's key missteps was selecting a CEO who lacked sufficient experience in healthcare administration. The team consisted of academics, clinicians and insurance veterans instead of people well-versed in navigating the complex realities of the healthcare landscape.

Partnership problems hindered Haven’s progress. Amazon, renowned for its dominance in various sectors, encountered difficulties breaking into the pharmacy business because of the reluctance of major health plans to provide referrals or data. As a result, Amazon settled for a partnership that failed to bring about the desired disruption — a mail-order pharmacy created in collaboration with a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM).

Haven's shortcomings shed light on the need for innovative approaches to address the healthcare system's tapeworm-like grip.

The challenges Haven faced show how big and entrenched the healthcare industry is. It affects the strategies of many major companies like JPMorgan Chase, which make money from healthcare businesses that thrive in the current broken system. Berkshire Hathaway benefits from a reinsurance business that leverages investment strategies based on prepayment of premiums.

Looking at Buffett’s investment strategy, incremental improvements are favored over grandiose ventures. Small-scale changes in the healthcare system can potentially yield significant cumulative effects. Examples include updating formularies and rebate systems to lower drug costs, using technology to ensure patients pay the lowest prices for medications and implementing preventive measures to avoid billing errors that cost billions of dollars.

While Haven missed its opportunity to upend the existing barriers to competition, the failure opens doors for startups and entrepreneurs to tackle the challenges at hand.

