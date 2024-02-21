Warren Buffett Has Spent 70 Years Of His Life Married — His Advice: 'If You Want A Marriage To Last, Look For Someone With Low Expectations'

Warren Buffett, the 93-year-old investment icon and one of the richest men in the world, is renowned not only for his unparalleled success in the financial realm but also for his willingness to share wisdom that transcends investment advice. Married twice, Buffett brings a wealth of experience to the table on matters of love and partnership. His insights into choosing a life partner delve deeper than physical attractiveness or compatibility.

In a conversation with Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates in 2017, Buffett highlighted the importance of a spouse in determining personal success, saying, "You want to associate with people who are the kind of person you'd like to be. You'll move in that direction. And the most important person by far in that respect is your spouse. I can't overemphasize how important that is."

This view places the choice of a life partner at the center of the journey toward success and fulfillment, underlining the impact of this decision on one’s aspirations and achievements.

Buffett’s philosophy on marriage is encapsulated in his advice shared during the 2015 Most Powerful Women Summit.

"If you want a marriage to last, look for someone with low expectations," he said.

This pragmatic approach suggests that the foundation of a lasting relationship is built on realistic expectations rather than idealized attributes, a perspective that mirrors Buffett’s investment strategy of valuing fundamental qualities over superficial appeal.

His guidance on choosing a partner with low expectations is a nuanced perspective on marriage that warrants interpretation. Rather than suggesting people should settle for anyone willing to commit, Buffett’s insight emphasizes the significance of maintaining standards.

His life, which includes over 70 years of marriage, offers a window into these beliefs. Married to Susan Buffett in 1952 until she died in 2004 and then wed to Astrid Menks in 2006, Buffett’s relationships have played a crucial role in shaping his life and success. Despite the unconventional aspects of his marital history, it’s clear that his partners significantly influenced his happiness and achievements.

In the 2017 HBO documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett,” he acknowledged how his first wife shaped his life and success, marking their meeting as a pivotal moment.

“What happened with me would not have happened without her,” Buffett said, emphasizing Susan Buffett’s significant influence on his personal and professional development.

He also speaks fondly of Menks, whom Susan Buffett introduced to him. In his biography “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life,” he said, “Susie put me together, and Astrid keeps me together.” This statement showcases the critical roles both women have played in his life — Susan Buffett laying the foundation for his transformation and Menks sustaining his well-being.

While marriage may not be the desired path for everyone, for those who choose it, selecting a partner requires careful consideration of the broader implications on their life.

