Warren Buffett Told Students Running A Business Is Like Understanding Sex — Learn First-Hand And Enjoy The Journey

Renowned investor Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Warren Buffett is known for his practical investment advice. Yet, his response to a job inquiry, detailed in a recount by an Inc. reporter, showcases a different side of his wisdom.

During a talk at a business school, Buffett, instead of delving into investment strategies, shared an anecdote. A young man, eager for entrepreneurship experience, sought employment at Buffett’s firm in Omaha, Nebraska. The young aspirant believed that working at Berkshire Hathaway would provide invaluable insights for his future business endeavors.

Buffett’s advice to the young man was both simple and profound. According to the journalist, he stated, “If you want to get experience running a business, then you ought to go and start a business.” He likened the process of learning entrepreneurship to understanding sex, saying, “Entrepreneurship is like sex. If you want to know what sex is like, you are not going to learn by reading about it or by talking with others. The best way to learn is just to go out there and do it."

This analogy culminated with a touch of humor and wisdom, as Buffett concluded, “And the best part about it is that you are going to have a lot of fun trying.” His words provoked laughter among the audience and emphasized the importance of hands-on experience in the entrepreneurial journey.

Buffett’s approach to investment also mirrors this philosophy. He is renowned for his value investing strategy, focusing on undervalued assets with strong fundamentals. This method, which requires a deep understanding of business and market dynamics, is akin to the experiential learning he advocates in entrepreneurship. By applying his investment principles, he has achieved remarkable success and provided a model for investors and entrepreneurs alike. This strategy of seeking intrinsic value and potential in investments parallels his advice to entrepreneurs: to learn by engaging directly with the business world.

Adding further depth, Buffett’s journey from a young investor to a leading business figure solidifies his belief in experiential learning. Starting early in Omaha under his father’s influence, he pursued his interest in business and investing. Through his experiences and ventures, he transformed Berkshire Hathaway into a prominent holding company. Despite his success, Buffett remains known for his frugality and commitment to value investing, and his significant philanthropic contributions through the Giving Pledge further reflect his multifaceted personality and principles.

Buffett’s response, steering clear of conventional business advice, emphasized the value of practical experience over theoretical knowledge in entrepreneurship. This incident not only reveals Buffett’s approach to business education but also showcases his skill in delivering impactful advice in an engaging and memorable way.

