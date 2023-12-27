Warren Buffett has tumbled from 5th place to 10th on the rich list this year - as Big Tech rebounded and he donated nearly $6 billion

Warren Buffett. Getty Images / Bill Pugliano

Warren Buffett has dropped from the world's fifth-richest person to 10th on the list this year.

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet's cofounders leapfrogged him as AI and tech stocks soared.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns almost 6% of Apple but has many staid businesses and stocks.

Warren Buffett was richer than Jeff Bezos and threatening to overtake Bill Gates in wealth at the start of this year, but he's slumped from fifth place to 10th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since then. His slide down the rankings underlines the stock market's shift this year and his personal giving.

Buffett, the legendary investor who runs Berkshire Hathaway, has seen his fortune swell by over $10 billion to reach $120 billion this year. That's largely because he keeps about 99% of his wealth in his company's stock, which has climbed 16% this year.

Big Tech stocks have materially outperformed Berkshire this year, boosting the wealth of their largest holders. Tesla shares have more than doubled in value, which has helped to lift CEO Elon Musk's fortune by $98 billion to $235 billion, per the Bloomberg index. Amazon shares have climbed 83%, which has fueled a $71 billion rise in Bezos' net worth. Microsoft shares have gained 56%, boosting former CEO Steve Ballmer's wealth by $45 billion to $130 billion, and cofounder Gates' wealth by $31 billion to $140 billion.

Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison have also seen much bigger wealth gains this year than Buffett. Moreover, the investor has gifted about $5.5 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family foundations this year, having already given over half of his Berkshire shares to good causes since 2006. The upshot is that he's dropped five spots to the bottom of the top 10 rich list as several tech billionaires have leapfrogged him.

This year's surge in the "Magnificent Seven" stocks — Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet, Meta, and Nvidia — followed their sharp declines last year. Buffett trailed Bezos by over $90 billion in wealth at the start of 2022, but overtook him by December thanks to Amazon stock halving in value while Berkshire shares proved more resilient. He was also just $3 billion shy of surpassing Gates in wealth to become the second-richest American after Musk at the end of last year.

It's not surprising to see Buffett lag behind his tech peers this year, given the intense buzz around artificial intelligence, and the massive rebound in growth stocks fueled by slowing inflation, fading recession fears, and the prospect of interest rates peaking and the Federal Reserve cutting them next year.

While Berkshire stock benefited from the company's nearly 6% stake in Apple, the conglomerate is undeniably more staid than the Big Tech giants, given its subsidiaries include the likes of See's Candies and Geico, and its biggest stock positions include Coca-Cola and American Express.

