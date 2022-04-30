U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,367.98
    -174.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     
Warren Buffett explains why he 'shut up' on politically charged issues

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BRK-A
  • BRK-B
  • STTLF

Warren Buffett is famous for pontificating on everything from the business world to nuclear war during Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK-A, BRK-B) annual shareholders meeting. But at this year’s gathering, the CEO explained why he’s not speaking on politically charged topics — because doing so could affect Berkshire and the companies it invests in.

“I don't want to say anything that will get attributed basically to Berkshire, and have somebody else bear the consequences of what I talk about,” Buffett said.

“Why in the world do I want to hurt the people in that other room that do all kinds of things for Berkshire? Why do I want to hurt you? Because I say something that 20% of the country is going to instantly disagree with. And sometimes they will be so upset about us that they will try and…have campaigns against our companies.”

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2011 file photo, U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of cemented carbide tool supplier Tungaloy Corporation after inaugurating its new factory in Iwaki city, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan. Buffett said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011, Berkshire Hathaway is buying the Omaha World-Herald Co. and expanding the firm&#39;s newspaper holdings despite Buffett&#39;s misgivings about the industry. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
Warren Buffett explained why he's not speaking out on politically charged topics anymore during Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

Buffett has long spoken on topics ranging from economic inequality to health care, but the CEO says he’s moving further away from discussing controversial topics.

“I don't put my citizenship in a blind trust when I take the job as CEO of Berkshire,” Buffett said. “But I've also learned that you can make a whole lot more people sustainably mad than you can make temporarily happy by speaking on any subject. And on certain subjects, they will take it out on our companies.”

CEOs have increasingly stepped up their efforts to support social causes, whether it’s Apple CEO Tim Cook and his outspoken support of civil rights, or Disney and its belated fight against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While Apple hasn’t faced much backlash for supporting such efforts, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis is striking back at Disney by pushing the state’s legislature to repeal the entertainment giant’s special tax status that allows it to operate as its own kind of government.

For his part, Buffett says that he is treading more carefully when it comes to speaking out about politically charged issues.

“The best thing to do is to basically shut up and not have a bunch of people facing consequences that they didn't ask for in the first place,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett: Berkshire now owns 9.5% of Activision Blizzard

    Warren Buffett announced that Berkshire Hathaway now owns 9.5% of video game giant Activision Blizzard.

  • Buffett's advice for beating inflation: 'Be exceptionally good at something'

    Invest in yourself to reap rewards even when inflation bites, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) CEO and Chairman Warren Buffett told a shareholder at Saturday's annual meeting.

  • Warren Buffett Says Markets Have Become a ‘Gambling Parlor’

    At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, the CEO shared his thoughts on the state of the markets, Berkshire’s insurance business and recent investments.

  • Buffett slams Wall St, extols cash, addresses nuclear risk at Berkshire meeting

    OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) -Warren Buffett on Saturday used the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc to rail against Wall Street excess and extol the virtues of cash after rapidly spending tens of billions on stocks and companies, while addressing the risk to his conglomerate from the threat of nuclear war. The meeting in downtown Omaha, Nebraska was Berkshire's first welcoming shareholders since 2019, before COVID-19 derailed America's largest corporate gathering for two years. It allowed shareholders to ask questions directly to Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairmen Charlie Munger, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain.

  • With Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Meeting Back in Person, Buffett Is Cracking Jokes and Explaining His Latest Investments

    The Berkshire CEO and the company's Vice Chairman, Charlie Munger, explained why they put some of Berkshire's cash hoard to work, buying stocks of other companies: "We found some things we preferred owning to Treasury bills.”

  • Buffett on market timing: 'We haven't the faintest idea'

    The Oracle of Omaha didn't become the billionaire he is today because he timed the market.

  • Warren Buffett: We didn't repurchase any Berkshire stock in April

    Warren Buffett is back to his old ways on repurchasing stock.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Biden’s $1.75 Trillion Student-Debt Problem by the Numbers

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is considering forgiving at least $10,000 in student loans per borrower, a promise he made on the campaign trail, through executive action. Most Read from BloombergMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Russia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldU.S. Seeks ‘Urgent’ Data on Covid Relapses After Using Pfizer’s Dr

  • Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

    (Reuters) -Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk. The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies. At the internal town hall meeting, which was heard by Reuters, executives said the company would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Activision Stake Rises to 9.5%

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) CEO Warren Buffett revealed the conglomerate owns a 9.5% stake of Activision Blizzard ( ) from its initial stake of 2%, the gaming company, that is set to be acquired by Microsoft ( ). "If the deal goes through, we make some money," he said at the company's annual shareholder meeting. A majority of Activision Blizzard shareholders voted in April to give a thumbs up for the $69 billion all cash deal that was announced in January.

  • Why Biden Keeps Resisting Cancelling Student Debt

    Universal debt forgiveness poses economic and political challenges that even a prominent campaign promise may not be able to fully overcome.

  • Why did Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spend Billions on Chevron? Look at “Shareholder Yield.”

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on "shareholder yield." Investors should pay attention.

  • Buffett successor Greg Abel is a ‘regular guy’ from Iowa with a ‘shocking workload’

    Greg Abel of Des Moines assumes his role of successor in waiting to Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting approaches. Is he ready?

  • The big question ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's 2022 meeting: End of an era?

    Legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are both past 90 years old, and experts say it wouldn't be surprising if they retired at Saturday's Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • Navy investigates cluster of sailor suicides on USS George Washington

    The Navy is investigating after seven sailors assigned to the USS George Washington have died by suicide during the time the aircraft carrier has been undergoing a yearslong overhaul. David Martin has more.

  • 3 top-ranked dividend stocks for May yielding an average of 3.9% — lock them in now before inflation soars higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks. You should too.

  • Buffett Kicks Off Annual Meeting With Boost to Chevron Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back to hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Russia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldU.S. Seeks ‘Urgent’ Data on Covid Relapses Afte

  • Sanctions tighten screws on Russia's Sovcomflot as ship insurers cut cover

    Western ship insurers are terminating cover for Russia's leading shipping company Sovcomflot as multiple sanctions start to bite, companies involved say, adding to the growing challenges for the state-owned company and Moscow's efforts to export oil and gas. Russia's maritime sector is seeing the wind down of multiple services, including ship certification by leading foreign providers - vital for accessing ports and securing insurance - shipping companies pulling out and ship engine makers suspending training on their equipment after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.