Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

Brian Cheung
·Reporter

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Saturday that near-zero interest rates have completely changed the financial landscape, warning that the consequences of easy money policies remain an unanswered question.

As the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States last year, the U.S. central bank slashed interest rates to near zero and began aggressively absorbing assets to prevent another financial crisis.

Among the Federal Reserve’s purchases: government debt. Those actions allowed the Trump and Biden administrations to issue debt at lower rates, to finance the massive relief packages that sent trillions to households and businesses.

“It causes stocks to go up, it causes business to flourish, it causes an electorate to be happy, and we'll see if it causes anything else,” Buffett said at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, held virtually and exclusively live-streamed by Yahoo Finance.

The Fed has said it will hold steady on its easy policy until the recovery shows signs of substantial further progress.

Buffett said the effect of near-zero short-term interest rates has created an “incredible change in the valuation of everything” because of the reduced incentive to hold relatively risk-free government debt.

He illustrated the example of holding $100 billion in short-term Treasury bills (Buffett noted that Berkshire Hathaway holds more than that), which would now yield about $20 million at a yield of two basis points. Before the pandemic, Buffett said those holdings would have raked in about $1.5 billion a year.

“It’s been a sea change,” Buffett said. “It was designed to be that — that’s why the Fed moved the way they did, they wanted to give a massive push.”

That push has contributed to a run-up in higher yielding assets, from tech stocks to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the broad run-up in market prices may be linked in part to the central bank’s easy money policies, but said optimism over getting to a post-pandemic world is the main driver.

Winners and losers?

For stocks, Buffett said low rates make stocks look like “bargains.” The reason: higher interest rates would comparatively erode more from a company’s cash flows.

“Interest rates are to the value of assets what gravity is to matter,” Buffett said, joking later that “if I could reduce gravity’s pull by about 80%, I'd be in the Tokyo Olympics jumping.”

Cheap borrowing costs also help the households and businesses hurt most by the pandemic, the same targets of fiscal relief measures.

Buffett’s long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, added during the meeting that lower rates may also narrow the inequality between younger and older generations.

“[They’re] going to have a hell of a time getting rates compared to our generation, so the differences between the rich and the poor in the generation that's rising is going to be a lot less,” Munger said.

The losers from low rates, according to Buffett, were banks that had to lower their interest rates on loans. In the depths of the pandemic, Berkshire sold holdings in banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Buffett said Saturday he still likes banks “generally,” but wanted to reduce Berkshire’s exposure to the “possible risk” that he admits did not fully materialize.

“We'll see where it all leads, but Charlie and I consider it the most interesting movie by far we've ever seen, in terms of economics,” Buffett said.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Tech Stocks to Buy on Any Dip

    Historically, extreme speculation tends to correct sharply to the downside. Eventually, the market loses willing buyers at the top, causing the bubble to burst. Naturally, many have looked to tech stocks as the source for the next big collapse. Still, with the Nasdaq index recently hitting an all-time high, it’s not looking very encouraging for the bears. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the bulls have an easy way up to new plateaus. As the Wall Street Journal reported, a day after the Nasdaq’s record-breaking run on April 26, tech stocks edged away. It wasn’t a catastrophic loss, mind you, and the sector could still ride on its jets. Nevertheless, some interesting factors could see a discount popping up in the technology space. First, the old enemy of rising bond yields returned. As the key benchmark interest rate rises, it puts pressure on tech stocks, particularly because so many have enjoyed lofty premiums, perhaps too lofty. Since the risk of bag holding is more prominent today, investors seek to rotate out of risk-on names and into safer vehicles. When rates rise, government bonds look more attractive as a reliable source of passive income.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Second, a growing understanding has developed that valuations of tech stocks have been stretched further relative to other sectors. This notion become rather conspicuous when much-celebrated innovative firms released strong quarterly earnings results, only to see their equity units print red ink or respond very modestly. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Again, it’s not a guarantee that tech-related companies are due for a correction. Nevertheless, a dip wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. If so, you should consider these tech stocks as a discounted long-term buying opportunity. IBM (NYSE:IBM) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Despite the stretched valuations, we’re decidedly in the information age. Thus, if the technology sector suffers downside, it won’t be long before they start recovering due to their exceptional relevance. So keep these tech stocks on your radar: you just might get a tantalizing discount. Tech Stocks: IBM (IBM) Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com An icon among tech stocks, IBM no doubt belongs among the pantheon of the sector’s greatest companies. However, this description has been more fitting of an inclusion in the history books as opposed to a contemporary investment thesis. This is a longwinded way of saying that analysts typically regard IBM stock as a boring play. Nevertheless, the times could be changing. I recognize that I’ve been saying that for quite a while and it hasn’t panned out. And I don’t want to say those dreaded words of “this time, it’s different.” What I can say is that on a year-to-date basis, IBM stock is off to an auspicious start, gaining more than 15%. Granted, that’s nothing compared to other high-powered tech stocks. But if you’re looking for a stable but relevant business, Big Blue might be it. Not too long ago, Gartner designated the company as a leader in two of its 2021 Magic Quadrant reports. This was thanks to IBM’s core competency in artificial intelligence. I’m not sure when shares might go on discount, but you may want to add a position in this potentially resurgent under-the-radar company. Intel (INTC) Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com In recent years, Intel made multiple glaring errors that clashed with its long-held image as a leader among tech stocks. Further compounding matters, the company watched frustratingly as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) continued to reach plateau after plateau. You can just look at the charts and see for yourself. Over the trailing five years, INTC stock gained 90%. That’s not bad but it’s nothing compared to AMD’s astounding 2,267% return over the same period. In 2021, Intel appeared to be getting its mojo back, with INTC stock up more than 37% for the year at one point. Unfortunately, AMD again stole the tech firm’s thunder, delivering another strong quarterly result and forward guidance. Additionally, AMD enjoyed broad-based growth across nearly every product line, which translates to the company encroaching on Intel’s turf. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Naturally, this contributed to the recent decline in INTC stock. On the surface, the picture looks grim. Nevertheless, Intel’s forward-looking vision and ample acumen in innovation should not be overlooked. If you don’t mind taking some contrarian risks, INTC may be attractive after it’s done correcting. Tech Stocks: Panasonic (PCRFY) Source: testing/Shutterstock.com Once a forgotten entity among tech stocks when Japanese consumer electronics products lost their luster, Panasonic has enjoyed a resurgence with its specialty in batteries for electric vehicles. Should e;ectric vehicles take off – and that’s the general assumption – PCRFY stock could do very well, potentially expanding its battery offerings to several automakers. Further, Panasonic may turn out to be the smarter bet in the EV space. Eventually, you’d figure that with so many competitors, we’ll soon see brand commoditization. Where companies will distinguish themselves is through battery technology and capacity. By then, Panasonic should have a sizable lead in research and development, boosting the case for PCRFY stock. But another reason to consider the tech firm is its acquisition of U.S. supply chain software company Blue Yonder. In a deal worth $7.1 billion, Blue Yonder became extremely relevant due to the novel coronavirus pandemic’s global supply chain disruption. Since it’s Panasonic’s biggest acquisition in a decade, investors have been skeptical. But that might make PCRFY one of the more interesting dips to advantage among tech stocks. Bloom Energy (BE) Source: Shutterstock Near the beginning of this year, Bloom Energy was off to a great start. By Feb. 8, BE stock was up 56% and it was no wonder why. First and foremost, you had the election of President Joe Biden. His victory wasn’t just a reflection of the public’s desire for a change in leadership. In addition, Biden represented a new way of thinking regarding environmental sustainability. Sadly, though, the Texas winter storm took a bite out of the clean energy thesis. Not helping matters were media pundits blasting renewable energy for the grid’s failure. Of course, the truth is much more complex than that but if you repeat something loud and long enough, it becomes true. Suddenly, BE stock finds itself up less than 2% YTD. But perhaps the selloff is overdone. Undeterred from the volatility, Bloom Energy recently announced that “in collaboration with its Korean partner, SK Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., an affiliate of SK Group, it has successfully deployed 100 kilowatts of solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC) powered solely by hydrogen in Ulsan, South Korea, generating zero-carbon onsite electricity.” 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy If advanced societies hope to achieve net zero emissions, they must explore a variety of solutions. Bloom Energy is one to watch. Tech Stocks: FinVolution (FINV) Source: Shutterstock One of the reasons why tech stocks that specialize in payment and financial services like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are so popular is because they provide alternative means to access capital. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 5.4% (or 7.1 million) of U.S. households were unbanked in 2019. Likely, this figure will increase due to the Covid-19 crisis. Now, you can acquire tech stocks that specialize in this field for the U.S. market. But for possibly greater gains, you may want to consider FinVolution. Billed as a “leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions,” FINV stock could become the next big fintech play. Better yet, shares are not priced to the moon like other compelling tech stocks. Priced around $7, this has potential to catch fire with the social media crowd. Further, its financial performance backs up the hype. In 2020, it generated $986.3 million in revenue, up more than 42% from 2019 results. Certainly, if you’re looking for a relevant, low-cost and long-term investment, FINV stock just might fit the bill. Micron Technology (MU) Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com Over the last few days, chip manufacturer Micron Technology generated some weak numbers in its price chart. That’s not particularly surprising as the benchmark Nasdaq index has been slow over the same period. Nevertheless, the hesitant trading may be something that contrarian investors may want to advantage. First, according to its latest fiscal second-quarter earnings report, the underlying DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) market is in severe shortage while the NAND sector appears to be stabilizing in the near term. This helped boost Q2 results above Micron’s original expectations due to much higher demand across multiple end markets. Second, even without the dynamics resultant from the global chip shortage, Micron is forging a stronger footprint in two key markets: mobile MCPs (multichip packages) and automotive. According to management, Micron set revenue records for these two segments, boding well for MU stock once the global economy stabilizes. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Overall, the company delivered total revenue of $6.24 billion, up 30% from the year-ago quarter. Should MU still weaken from here, this is one of the tech stocks you’ll want to keep close tabs on. Tech Stocks: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com As companies rapidly scrambled to work-from-home platforms to address the Covid-19 crisis, Palo Alto Networks and similar publicly traded firms became one of the most obvious trades among tech stocks. Due to a wider footprint of access points, companies found themselves much more vulnerable to cyberattacks. If there’s any overriding concerns that executives have about their employees clocking in from their living room, it’s vulnerability to cyber criminals. In a centralized location, you can better control your digital access points. When people are working from home, it’s a different story. Once an attacker gains access, they can wreak havoc on the network. Thus, it’s not surprising that PANW stock enjoyed a strong performance over the trailing year. But will momentum carry forward now that coronavirus cases are declining in the U.S.? Undoubtedly, some investors have been skeptical about PANW stock thanks to positive events like the vaccine rollout. However, late last year, CNBC reported that one in four Americans will still be working remotely in 2021. Therefore, I don’t think it’s out of the question that cybersecurity firms will hold onto their relevance. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Tech Stocks to Buy on Any Dip appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Blow-out U.S. earnings suggest market has room to run

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. companies are leaping above expectations on first-quarter earnings, giving investors stronger confirmation that profit growth will be able to support the market this year. A big piece of that growth is coming once again from technology and growth companies, which suggests greater durability in companies that underperformed more economically focused value names for months. With results in from more than half of the S&P 500 companies, earnings are now expected to have risen 46% in the first quarter from the previous year, compared with forecasts of 24% growth at the start of the month, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Buffett Says Better Economic Recovery Clouded Airlines Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett conceded that a better-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic made the timing of some Berkshire Hathaway Inc. moves last year -- including its decision to drop some airline stocks -- more fraught.Berkshire ended up dumping the stocks of four major U.S. airlines as the pandemic bore down on the country and paralyzed travel, a move that prompted questions from shareholders at the conglomerate’s annual meeting held virtually Saturday. Stocks of airlines including Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co., two of the carriers Berkshire had owned, then rallied more than 45% after the end of May through the rest of 2020, helped by unprecedented government stimulus measures.“The economic recovery has gone far better than you could say with any assurance, so we didn’t like having as much money as we had in banks at that time,” Buffett said at the meeting in Los Angeles. “I do not consider it a great moment in Berkshire’s history, but also we’ve got more net worth than any company in the United States under accounting principles.”Buffett’s move to dump the airlines was driven in part by the carriers’ need to receive aid as the pandemic shut air travel. The billionaire investor explained that the carriers might have had a harder time getting help if Berkshire had been a significant shareholder.“They might have very well had a very, very, very, very different result if they had a very, very, very rich shareholder that owned 8 or 9%,” Buffett said.Buffett’s been criticized in recent years for his ever-growing cash pile that hit a near record $145.4 billion at the end of the first quarter. Shareholders on Saturday questioned why he didn’t seize more during the market’s bottom last year, taking advantage of low prices to deploy some of that war chest. He noted that Berkshire needed to manage its own risks and couldn’t depend on anybody for help. Charlie Munger, a Berkshire vice chairman, also noted it’s “insane” for people to assume that money managers can pinpoint the market bottom and take advantage of it.“There always is some person who does that by accident, but that’s too tough a standard,” Munger said. “Anybody who expects that out of Berkshire Hathaway is out of his mind.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists. So forth, nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Dogecoin Dead? Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Say ‘So Much No’

    When Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) enthusiasts created #DogeDay, many hoped that Dogecoin prices would go to $1. Even fifty cents would have been acceptable. Source: Shutterstock Instead, Apr. 20 marked one of Dogecoin’s worst days on record. Within hours, the coin had dropped from its open of around 40 cents to a close of 32 cents. By the end of the week, the “meme coin” had sunk below 20 cents, wiping out $25 billion of investor wealth. “There was anxiety with larger investors who had big positions that the dog had its day coming and wanted to exit,” said Eric Schiffer, the head of a private equity firm called The Patriarch Organization.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips For all purposes, it looked like Dogecoin was dead. But momentum bulls would have the last laugh. As celebrities like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk began tweeting about the cryptocurrency, investors began to buy back in. Almost magically, Dogecoin prices started to rise again. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now, as investors try to make sense of an asset with “zero intrinsic value,” momentum investors will continue to confound traditional ones. As this week has shown, Dogecoin might be dead — but just not quite yet. Dogecoin Prices: The World’s $40 Billion Prank Cryptocurrency’s biggest inside joke has long confused conventional investors. All coins already have zero intrinsic value and Dogecoin made a point to satirize that fact. Its original 2013 code awarded up to one billion coins per solved block, making DOGE virtually unusable as a form of currency. Fast forward to 2021, however, and DOGE has emerged as one of the most serious money-makers of the year. $10,000 invested in Dogecoin at the start of the year would have turned to over $870,000 at its peak. Ordinary retail investors became overnight millionaires. Technologically, Dogecoin has also grown up. Its once ludicrous mining reward system now runs on a system that mimics a 2.5% inflation rate. A “merged mining” ability also allows miners to process DOGE in parallel with Litecoin (CCC:LTE-USD), significantly increasing its mining pool. Yet, Dogecoin prices seem to have a life of their own. Its major technological overhauls in 2014 coincided with a huge collapse in value. Three years later, the opposite was true; though development virtually ceased in Q1 2017, Dogecoin prices would rise 3700% by the end of that year. The explanation for these movements varies, from a failed Reddit investment scheme to a broader cryptocurrency mania. Recently, DOGE price movements have become stranger still. On Jan. 28, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted the first of many posts referencing Dogecoin — a photoshopped issue of “Dogue” magazine with Cinza the Whippet on the cover. DOGE prices jumped 500% by the next day, creating a pattern of price rises following any mention by the new Tweeter-in-Chief. Source: Thompson Reuters Dogecoin prices after Elon Musk tweet Other celebrities have since jumped on board. In February, billionaire Mark Cuban told Forbes that he had bought Dogecoin for his son. “It’s fun, it’s exciting and educational for him,” Cuban said during the interview. “It gives you a better chance of winning than a lottery ticket.” That educational lesson might have earned investors billions. By mid-April, Dogecoin’s prices rose so high that it briefly replaced XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) as the world’s fourth-largest currency. The Driving Forces of Dogecoin When cryptocurrencies took off in the early 2010s, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) dominated. Creating new wallets was a cumbersome process and few investors ventured beyond what they already knew. As such, Bitcoin held at least 95% market dominance through 2016. As high-quality exchanges started appearing, however, Bitcoin’s early lead became less critical. Newer exchanges allowed customers to buy dozens of different coins without creating a new wallet for each currency. The technological barriers to new altcoins started to crumble. In its place, the power of celebrity started taking over. Coins like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) and Stellar (CCC:XLM-USD) soon climbed the crypto ranks thanks to their all-star development teams. In some cases, technology didn’t even seem to matter. In March, Tron (CCC:TRON-USD) CEO Justin Sun made headlines after losing a high-profile $69 million auction for the most expensive NFT (non-fungible token) artwork to date. The currency of the well-known “hype man of the century” would go on to nearly quadruple by mid-April, despite Tron’s severe plagiarism issues (Sun would go on to blame this on bad “translation”). Today, these same celebrity forces are now driving Dogecoin prices higher. It doesn’t seem to matter that Dogecoin has virtually no development team, nor that its technology is practically identical to Litecoin’s. As more high-profile names jump on board, the cryptocurrency’s price only seems to go in one direction: up. Momentum Becomes the Driving Force Dogecoin’s “celebrity effect” has also coincided with a broader shift towards momentum investing — a byproduct of social media’s role in promoting cryptocurrencies. Many coins now have dedicated fan bases who unwittingly create feedback loops in a coin’s price. Rising prices draw more social-media interest, which causes more buyers to join and so on. The results have been nothing short of breathtaking. An investor who bought one the top-10 mentioned new coins on Twitter in mid-2020 could have seen their investment triple the return of Bitcoin. (Only one of these typically risky initial coin offerings, or ICOs, would sink from its initial price.) The rise of momentum investing has even caught several experienced crypto investors off guard. In May 2020, California-based Cryptolab Capital shuttered its doors after a string of poor Bitcoin returns. Firms like Virgil Capital would resort to fraud to keep the illusion of success going. Momentum, however, is a double-edged sword. The same “hot money” investors are often the first to sell, creating an unrelenting downward spiral. That’s why Dogecoin’s 50% decline last week had investors concerned. Without intervention, the coin was surely set to fall further. Elon Musk to the Rescue Fortunately for Dogecoin holders, though, the coin’s backers had other plans. As Elon Musk and fellow celebrities took to social media in support, DOGE prices started to rise. By the time Musk tweeted “The Dogefather” at 2:20 a.m. on Apr. 28, prices would hit 32 cents the following morning. For Dogecoin, these recoveries matter. Most late-game cryptocurrency investors are “buyers looking to make money,” notes Richard Partington, economics correspondent at The Guardian. Price declines tend to trigger more selling. Trading volume makes the case. DOGE’s initial run to 40 cents coincided with a flurry of buying. As prices came down, volumes remained elevated. In other words, investors were selling out faster than new buyers were entering. Chartists often frustrate fundamental stock pickers with terms like “breakouts” to describe initial price gains leading to further rises (or vice versa to the downside). In the case of Dogecoin, they have a point — a small nudge by a well-timed tweet can become the catalyst to send DOGE to the moon. So, with Dogecoin, invest thoughtfully. It’s no longer investors who are in control of the rocket ship; it’s the famous backers who support the currency of this strange new world. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Is Dogecoin Dead? Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Say ‘So Much No’ appeared first on InvestorPlace.