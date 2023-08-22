Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns $1 trillion of assets - more than Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta combined

Warren Buffett. Getty Images / Michael Buckner

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported $1 trillion of assets for the first time last quarter.

That's roughly triple the assets of Apple, 10 times Tesla's figure, and 20 times Nvidia's total.

Berkshire's assets have ballooned 33,000-fold under Buffett, from under $30 million when he started.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently surpassed $1 trillion of assets for the first time ever. That figure is more than double the size of Amazon's asset base, triple Apple's figure, and greater than Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet's assets put together.

The famed investor's company held $1.04 trillion of assets at the end of June, its second-quarter earnings revealed this month. The mammoth sum included its stock portfolio, which was worth $353 billion at the quarter's close, including a $178 billion stake in Apple.

Berkshire's four commas' or 13 figures' worth of assets also encompassed $147 billion of cash and Treasury bills. Moreover, it reflected the conglomerate's equity-method investments in companies like Kraft Heinz, Pilot, and Occidental Petroleum, plus equipment, inventories, receivables, and more.

Buffett's sprawling conglomerate owns scores of businesses across dozens of industries including insurance, energy, railroads, real estate, industrials, manufacturing, services, and retail. Given Berkshire's vast scale and focus on the "real economy" instead of asset-light technologies, it makes sense that it has a larger balance sheet than any of the Big Tech companies.

Indeed, Apple owned $335 billion of assets at the end of its most recent quarter, including $167 billion of cash, marketable securities, and other liquid assets. Amazon had $463 billion in assets, while Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta reported between $200 billion and $400 billion each.

Tesla, which commands a similar market capitalization to Berkshire, held just $91 billion of assets at the end of June. Nvidia, which dwarfs Berkshire's $768 billion market value with its almost $1.2 trillion market cap, owned just $44 billion of assets or less than 1/20 of Berkshire's total at the last count.

However, Berkshire holds significantly fewer assets than Wall Street's largest banks. For example, JPMorgan reported $3.9 trillion of assets last quarter, including $469 billion of deposits and $1.3 trillion of loans.

Even so, Berkshire's $1 trillion milestone is quite an achievement. The company owned about $30 million of assets in 1964, the year before Buffett took charge. That figure swelled to around $21 billion in 1994, a 700-fold rise in 30 years. Berkshire's assets have ballooned by another 48 times since then, meaning Buffett has overseen a roughly 33,000-fold increase during his tenure as CEO.

Read the original article on Business Insider