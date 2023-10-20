Warren Buffett's Billion-Dollar Dividend Duo: Apple and Coca-Cola Account For Over $1.6 Billion A Year In Income For Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett, hailed as one of the world’s greatest investors, has consistently demonstrated his ability to identify and invest in companies with long-term growth potential. He's famous for his commitment to high-value stocks and holding for the long term.

To this point, Buffet once said "Forget what you know about buying fair businesses at wonderful prices; instead, buy wonderful businesses at fair prices".

Among Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK) holdings, two giants stand out: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). These two iconic companies have not only provided Berkshire Hathaway with significant capital appreciation but are a substantial source of annual dividend income, contributing just north of $1.6 billion to Berkshire Hathaway’s coffers every year.

Apple Inc: A Fruitful Investment

Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in Apple is a testament to Buffett’s knack for recognizing enduring value. In 2016, Berkshire Hathaway initiated a stake in Apple, and it has since become one of the conglomerate’s largest holdings.

And it’s not as if it was cheap. Berkshire dumped $36 Billion into its Apple investments over the years, but that has certainly paid off. The company’s stake is worth more than $162 Billion today.

People know Apple for its forward thinking products, but it’s also a dividend-paying company. The technology giant has a history of rewarding its shareholders with consistent dividend payments. Berkshire Hathaway’s substantial ownership stake in Apple translates into just shy of $900 million a year in dividends.

Coca-Cola: The Classic Dividend Dynamo

Coca-Cola is another cornerstone of Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio. The beverage giant has a tradition of paying strong dividends. Buffett held a substantial position in Coca-Cola for years, which has contributed significantly to its annual dividend income. The steady cash flow from Coca-Cola’s dividends adds stability to Berkshire Hathaway’s investment portfolio.

Today, Berkshire's 400 million shares are worth more than $21 Billion and provide $736 million in dividends.

The Bottom Line

These two investments, combined with 3 other dividend powerhouses – Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) – provide a whopping $4.31 billion a year in dividends for Berkshire Hathaway. It's clear that dividends can and should be a significant portion of any investment portfolio.

However, not all dividend stocks are created equal and choosing the right one is a daunting task for many retail investors. One option is to invest in a dividend-focused fund like Innovative Portfolios' Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP). By choosing to go with an ETF, investors leave the challenging analysis and market research to fund managers and their teams of experts.

