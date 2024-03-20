Warren Buffett's Daughter Says They Lived 'Like Everybody Else' — She Didn't Know Her Dad Was Rich Until She Read About Him In A Newspaper

Susan Buffett grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, just another kid in a seemingly ordinary Midwestern family. Little did she know, her father, Warren Buffett, was a financial powerhouse by the time she was 3 years old. Despite his growing wealth in 1956, estimated at $2 million in today’s dollars, the Buffett household remained grounded in normalcy.

Warren Buffett, now a household name for his investing genius, built his fortune steadily. His dedication to smart investments fueled a remarkable financial journey, yet his home life remained refreshingly unpretentious.

Buffett's dedication to a simple life meant his daughter wouldn’t discover the extent of her father’s wealth until her early 20s — and not through any family discussions. It was a newspaper article in The Wall Street Journal that sparked her realization.

“I didn't really have any idea about any money until I was long out of high school and out of Omaha," Susan Buffett told Business Insider. "There was an article in The Wall Street Journal at one point when I was probably about 22 or 23, I’d say. That was the first time I was like, ‘Oh, there’s more going on than I knew about!'”

This revelation offered a new perspective on her seemingly ordinary childhood.

"We lived pretty much like everybody else," she said. "Nothing was too different. Really, we lived in what I guess I would describe as an upper-middle-class neighborhood. He still lives in the same house today.”

Warren Buffett purchased the 6,570-square-foot house in 1958 for $31,500.

In the HBO documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett,” Susan Buffett shared anecdotes that illuminated the peculiar normalcy of her childhood, despite her father’s wealth. Although she observed signs of financial success, such as her mother's establishment of a scholarship program, Susan and her siblings were largely shielded from the true extent of their father's wealth.

Her brother Howie Buffett was also featured in the documentary, saying, "People often think you know, well, Warren Buffett was this famous rich guy — he was not famous and he wasn’t rich when we were growing up."

Buffett reportedly had grown his investments to $7.2 million by 1962, equivalent to $78 million today.

Buffett’s financial story is one of strategic investments and impressive milestones. However, Susan and her brother's perspective truly sheds light on the man behind the billions.

In a world where wealth often dictates lifestyle, the Buffetts chose a path of simplicity. Despite a net worth of $136 billion, according to Bloomberg, Buffett has been known to buy cars at reduced prices, such as those damaged by hail, and he famously enjoys simple breakfasts at McDonald’s, evidence of his preference for value and practicality over luxury.

Warren Buffett's Daughter Says They Lived 'Like Everybody Else' — She Didn't Know Her Dad Was Rich Until She Read About Him In A Newspaper

