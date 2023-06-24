Warren Buffett's TikTok fans devour his advice about stocks, crypto, and simple living. Here are 7 Buffett quotes that are popular on the platform.

Warren Buffett isn't a TikTok user, but his past comments are popular on the platform.

The Berkshire Hathaway chief's views on stocks, crypto, and relationships have been widely liked.

Here's a roundup of seven Buffett quotes that have attracted lots of TikTok viewers.

Warren Buffett isn't on TikTok, but his comments about everything from the contents of his wallet to cryptocurrencies have garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on the social-media platform.

Popular TikTok accounts have shared the 92-year-old investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO's views on subjects ranging from picking stocks to relationships.

Here's what Buffett says in seven of the most-liked TikTok videos about him, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. "This is my cellphone. It's falling apart as a matter of fact. Alexander Graham Bell gave me this. I've had five tweets, and another person did it for me." (Buffett was showing off his old-school cell phone to an interviewer.) (@saylesshustle, 104,000 likes)

2. "Probably $400 or $500. I generally carry something like that. You want to see? Okay, well, most women do, you're not unusual." (Buffett was joking with an interviewer who asked what was in his wallet.) (@ambitiousvoices, 351,000 likes)

3. "I could buy any house in the world, and I don't want any other house than the one I'm in, and that house is in a middle-class neighborhood. I'm happy in a pair of khakis and a sweater so I don't need fancy clothes. I don't need fancy food." (@mediascaling, 109,000 likes)

4. "If you tell me you own 1% of the farmland or 1% of all the apartment houses in the United States, I'll write you a check for $25 billion this afternoon. Now if you told me you owned all of the bitcoin in the world, and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn't take it because what would I do with it? I'd have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn't going to do anything." (@thebillionairebros, 15,000 likes)

5. "You want to associate with people that are better than you are. You go in the direction of the people that you associate with. You want to have the right heroes. The most important decision for most people is their spouse. You want to pick a spouse that's better than you are — and you hope they don't figure it out too fast." (@buffetttrackerapp, 11,000 likes)

6. "You don't need to be a genius in what I do. You don't really need brains, you need the right orientation. 90% of the people that buy stocks don't think of them in the right way. They hope it goes up next week and if it goes down they feel worse. I think about what a company's going to be worth 10 or 20 years from now, and I hope it goes down when I buy it because I'll buy more." (@investelligence, 22,000 likes)

7. "The average person will not know enough to know which stocks to buy, they won't know enough to know when to buy it. But they don't have to because they can buy all of America through an index fund and put their money in over a period of time. Overall they will do fine." (@buffetttrackerapp, 154,000 likes)

