U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.50
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,515.00
    -30.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,463.75
    -15.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.68
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8380
    -0.1820 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,326.79
    -67.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.37
    +0.02 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,201.37
    +226.47 (+0.84%)
     

WARREN ROAD CAPITAL CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTEREST IN NORAM LITHIUM CORP.

·4 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Warren Road Capital Corporation ("Warren Road") has today filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding its interest in Noram Lithium Corp. (the "Issuer"). Warren Road is owned and controlled by Blair Levinsky, the Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which provides investment management services to Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization Fund ("E&D") and Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC" and, together with E&D, the "Investors").

On February 28, 2022, Warren Road, Waratah and the Issuer closed a transaction pursuant to which: (a) Warren Road, E&D and LRC acquired 777,001, 10,878,011 and 2,331,002 common shares in the capital of the Issuer ("Shares"), respectively, by way of a private placement for C$0.825 per Share for aggregate consideration of US$9 million; (b) Warren Road, E&D and LRC were granted the right to invest up to an additional US$0.5 million, US$7 million and US$1.5 million, respectively, if and when, and for the 30 calendar days after, the Shares reach a price of C$1.50 per Share on the TSX Venture Exchange at an exercise price of C$1.50 per Share (each a "Subsequent Offering Right"), provided that the exercise of the Subsequent Offering Right will be subject to each of Warren Road, E&D, LRC and their joint actors not acquiring, in aggregate, more than 19.99% of the outstanding Shares (the "Ownership Cap"); and (c) LRC acquired a 1.0% gross overriding royalty on the Issuer's Zeus Lithium Project (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, none of Warren Road, Waratah or the Investors had beneficial ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, any Shares. Pursuant to the Transaction, Warren Road acquired beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, 777,001 Shares, and Waratah acquired control or direction over, and the Investors acquired beneficial ownership of, 13,209,013 Shares, representing approximately 15.79% in aggregate on a non-diluted basis assuming 88,592,611 issued and outstanding Shares. By virtue of the Subsequent Offering Right, and factoring in the Ownership Cap, Warren Road and the Investors were also deemed to have beneficial ownership of an additional 4,653,979 Shares, representing an aggregate securityholding percentage of 19.99%. As of the date hereof, Warren Road continues to have beneficial ownership of, and to exercise control or direction over, 777,001 Shares, and Waratah continues to exercise control or direction over, and the Investors continue to have beneficial ownership of, 13,209,013 Shares, representing approximately 15.74% in aggregate on a non-diluted basis assuming 88,842,611 issued and outstanding Shares. By virtue of the Subsequent Offering Right, and factoring in the Ownership Cap, Warren Road and the Investors are also deemed to have beneficial ownership of an additional 4,716,440 Shares, representing an aggregate securityholding percentage of 19.99%.

The Shares were acquired for general investment purposes. Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or any other factors that Warren Road and its joint actors may deem relevant, Warren Road and its joint actors may take such actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Issuer or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Issuer and/or developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report.

This news release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Report Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com and which can be obtained by contacting Philip Panet at 416-687-6791.

Warren Road is a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of Ontario and its principal business is investment activities. Warren Road's address is 1133 Yonge Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4T 2Y7. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 2150 – 555 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 4N6.

SOURCE Warren Road Capital Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c5941.html

Recommended Stories

  • NorthWestern (NWE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

    NorthWestern (NWE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -27.59% and 11.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Farmland Partners (FPI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

    Farmland Partners (FPI) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 150% and 13.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Drizly and its CEO subject of FTC order taking action over data breach

    The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday a proposed order taking action against Drizly and its CEO, James Cory Rellas, in relation to a 2020 data breach.

  • Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Controladora Vuela (VLRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3,100% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • HomeStreet (HMST) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

    HomeStreet (HMST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.88% and 4.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • PBOC Adjusts Cross-Border Borrowing Rules to Allow More Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank adjusted rules to allow companies to borrow more from overseas, enabling more foreign capital inflows at a time when the currency is plunging to fresh 2008 lows against the dollar. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapDove, Other U

  • Should Weakness in Shriro Holdings Limited's (ASX:SHM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    Shriro Holdings (ASX:SHM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.2%. However, the company's...

  • Monkeypox Claims First Two Victims in New York City

    These are the first MPV-related deaths in the nation's largest city.

  • China makes it easier for firms to borrow from overseas as yuan drops

    China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator on Tuesday raised the cross-border macro prudential adjustment ratio for corporates and financial institutions, making it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it raised a parameter on cross-border corporate financing under its macro-prudential assessments to 1.25 from 1.

  • Oversold China Stocks Poised for Rebound, Technical Charts Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks may find respite after a dramatic selloff Monday caused the country’s benchmark indexes to plunge through key technical support levels, signaling a potential bounce.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos R

  • RSV symptoms: What to look for if your child has a respiratory virus or the flu

    RSV and other respiratory viruses are spreading in children. RSV symptoms include cough and it can be severe in babies and toddlers. There is no vaccine or treatment.

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nio’s stock dives below $10, Alibaba hits 6½-year low as Xi’s power move fuels fears

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies took broad beating Monday, as China President Xi Jinping's moves to consolidate power fueled fears that current policies that have led to a slowing economy will continue.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Why AT&T Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose on Monday, following positive analyst commentary. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan placed a strong buy rating on AT&T's stock. Louthan expects AT&T to continue to outperform its rival Verizon (NYSE: VZ) in the coming quarters.

  • Xi’s power move punishes Chinese stocks, pushing them down as much as 26% in one day

    DEEP DIVE Investors have made one thing clear: They don’t like Xi Jinping’s moves to consolidate power. Over the weekend, Xi took his third term as China’s communist party leader while sidelining rivals, extending his rule without an heir apparent.