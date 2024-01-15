Warrior Met Coal's (NYSE:HCC) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Warrior Met Coal is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$537m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$144m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Warrior Met Coal has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Warrior Met Coal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Warrior Met Coal.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Warrior Met Coal, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 44% where it was five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Warrior Met Coal's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Warrior Met Coal's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 214% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Warrior Met Coal (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

