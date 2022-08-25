U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,168.30
    +27.53 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,039.72
    +70.49 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,545.60
    +114.07 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.25
    +13.96 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.97
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1080
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1815
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7400
    -0.3540 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,683.04
    +249.78 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.21
    +6.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.34
    +15.83 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Warrior Technologies continues expansion; Adds to management team

·1 min read

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Technologies, LLC announces the addition of Jeremy Jackson to serve as Sr. Vice President of Business Development for Warrior Technologies. He will handle the company's Midland operations, as well as the development and construction of many of the portfolio's major mechanical, tank cleaning, vapor recovery and gas mitigation assets. Prior to joining the Warrior Family, he served in various roles for Chevron Corporation North America. Most recently as a Senior Advisor & Gas Mitigation Subject Matter Expert for the Mid-Continent Business Unit (MSBU). Jeremy also served as Executive Vice President & Partner with H Squared Environmental & Industrial Services. Jeremy has an extensive background in Gas Mitigation and Tank Cleaning Operations and has worked with the largest E&P companies in the world.

Jeremy Jackson
Jeremy Jackson

Jeremy is a native of California but spent most of his childhood and young adult life living in Canada. He graduated from Sir Sandford Fleming College with an AS in Pre-Service Firefighting & Fire Science as well as a BS in Criminal Justice from Cal State.

Contact: Stacie Wommack, 432-818-0498

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warrior-technologies-continues-expansion-adds-to-management-team-301612509.html

SOURCE Warrior Technologies, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Axcelis Technologies' (NASDAQ:ACLS) 70% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for...

  • Where Will Salesforce Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) stock slid 7% during the after hours session on Aug. 24 following the release of its second-quarter report. The cloud-based software company's revenue rose 22% year-over-year (26% in constant currency terms) to $7.

  • 10 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best farmland stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in the farming industry, go directly to the 5 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now. According to a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the demand for agricultural products […]

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines

    Peloton Interactive reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After the worst start to a year in over 50 years, everyone would like to forget the stock market's performance for the first six months of 2022. One of the best that fits the bill just might be industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM), which is down 18% this year after losing 25% of its value over the past 12 months. 3M's problems didn't begin in 2021 or 2022 -- it's been a laggard for a number of years.

  • What Intel's new deal with Brookfield means for investors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how Intel's deal with Brookfield means for the company's dividend and balance sheet.

  • Warren Buffett Sold All of His Verizon Shares. Should You?

    Warren Buffett once said, "The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns many stocks. After initiating a position in Verizon in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Oracle of Omaha has completely sold his $70 million position in the telecom giant.

  • U.S. stock futures get a boost ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

    S&P 500 futures lurched higher in the early hours on Thursday, helped by signs the world's fourth biggest economy may be faring better than feared.

  • 10 Stocks That Jumped After Jim Cramer’s Negative Call

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that jumped after Jim Cramer’s negative call. If you want to read about some more stocks that jumped after Jim Cramer’s negative call, go directly to 5 Stocks That Jumped After Jim Cramer’s Negative Call. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC, has had an […]

  • Fed heroics or no, the S&P 500 level is destined for a retest of lows. These are the levels to watch, says this strategist

    Holding out for a pivot? Investors looking for some near-term Fed heroics need to keep an eye on the technical levels. They are saying sell the bounces.

  • Singapore’s Grab Shows Revival Signs as Sales Top Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. reported a better-than-expected 79% revenue increase, buoyed by resilient demand from consumers who continued to hail rides and order food despite rising inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited S

  • A Flurry of Tesla Price-Target Changes Are Coming. The Reason Is Odd.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his Tesla price target to $360 from $1,000. That math doesn't seem to work, but Tesla stock split three-for-one.

  • Is It Time to Sell Zoom Stock and Move On?

    Cloud-based communications have a rosy future, but the industry is going through some growing pains right now. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a case in point. The stock of the favorite group-meeting platform during the pandemic's early days has been in steady decline since the second half of 2020 as revenue growth continues to slow.