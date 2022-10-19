U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.00
    -7.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,470.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,101.00
    -52.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.89
    +0.34 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8600
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,146.80
    -145.14 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.11
    -4.57 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,973.08
    -284.30 (-1.04%)
     

The Warriors' Draymond Green will talk new media tomorrow at Disrupt

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Fresh off his fourth NBA ring and a blockbuster opening night, Golden State Warriors power forward and 4x NBA champion, Draymond Green, will help us kick off the final day of Disrupt in style. Join us tomorrow at 9AM PT at the Disrupt stage in-person, or catch it live on TechCrunch's homepage.

Green has spent the last several years building up his resume off the court, including television production deals and, most famously, his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." Like Green himself, the show has courted some controversy, but it's also offered a rare level of insight into an active NBA player and the various athletes and other legendary sports figures he invites on.

We’ll discuss shows like "The Countdown," which premiered ahead of Tuesday’s season opener, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the lead up to the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode arrived in the wake of a highly publicized practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, and touches on the incident and subsequent fallout. At tomorrow’s panel, we'll discuss Green’s work in the announcer chair for TNT, tech investing and what life might look life after the NBA.

See you bright and early tomorrow morning!

