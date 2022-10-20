The Warriors' Draymond Green talks podcasts, social media and the elephant in the room

The Warriors' Draymond Green took the stage at TechCrunch Disrupt today where he discussed his podcast, social media... and yes, the Jordan Poole punch. Green has spent the last several years building up his resume off the court, most notably through his popular podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” Green touched on how his podcast has disrupted the media industry and how he continuously receives a lot of pushback on it.

Like Green himself, the podcast has courted some controversy, but it also gives listeners a rare look into an active NBA player and the various athletes he invites on.

"Me doing a podcast is very disruptive to the sports media industry," Green said. "You're listening to me speak about this game in a totally different context than you will hear anyone in the media speak about. Why? Because I actually just played that game. So my perspective is totally different. And in doing a podcast, the media is not able to create the narrative that they want to create. There was a lot of pushback. For those pundits that had a problem with me doing the podcast, I wonder what they'll say this year because I actually won an NBA final doing it, so it couldn't have been much of a distraction."

Green said he's currently working toward building something incredible in the media space outside of basketball. He noted that although numerous notable individuals have founded and worked on several projects at once, such as Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, people still questioned his ability to record a podcast after a game.

Green, of course, also had to address the punching video that took the internet by storm earlier this month.

The video depicts Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. He revealed that he rewatched the video numerous times throughout the day when it was leaked.

Draymond Green onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 20, 2022. Image Credits: Haje Kamps / TechCrunch

"I watched that video 15 or 16 times throughout the day," Green said. "I kept putting myself through it because when I watched it, I couldn't quite understand it. The video is six seconds. Just me walking up. No sound or anything, nothing leading up to it or anything. And so I'm watching the video, and I'm like: 'man, this is bad.'"

Green said he recognizes that he has to address the elephant in the room and own up to his mistake. He revealed that he had recorded a podcast episode regarding the punch, but didn't release it because he was still reeling from the situation and didn't want it to seem like he was only addressing the situation for personal gain.

Green has since addressed the situation during his self-produced documentary called "The Countdown." In the opening of part one, Green said: "I don't think I cared about anything anyone said until the video was leaked." When asked about this opening, Green said "narratives run the world" and that when you take a private situation public, it changes everything.

In addition, Green touched on his struggles with social media and how he feels about constantly being subjected to everyone's opinions online.

"We live in a day and age of social media and it's great," Green said. "But it's not always censored. So you're subjected to everyone's opinion, and I don't know if that's always the best thing. You're kind of in a position on Twitter or Instagram where everyone feels like they can say whatever it is that they want to say."