Be Wary Of Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Aimflex Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM18m ÷ (RM139m - RM14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Aimflex Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Aimflex Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Aimflex Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Aimflex Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 47% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Aimflex Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 9.8% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Aimflex Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Aimflex Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 3.9% gain to shareholders who've held over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

