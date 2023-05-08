Be Wary Of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Amazon.com, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$13b ÷ (US$464b - US$148b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Amazon.com has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Amazon.com's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Amazon.com, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.4%, but since then they've fallen to 4.2%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Amazon.com's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Amazon.com is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 32% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Amazon.com does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amazon.com that you might be interested in.

