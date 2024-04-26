Be Wary Of Amlex Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMLEX) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Amlex Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMLEX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amlex Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = RM917k ÷ (RM76m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Amlex Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Amlex Holdings Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Amlex Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Amlex Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.5%, but since then they've fallen to 1.5%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On Amlex Holdings Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Amlex Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 155%. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Amlex Holdings Berhad (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

