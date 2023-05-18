Be Wary Of APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) And Its Returns On Capital

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. Having said that, after a brief look, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on APM Automotive Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = RM43m ÷ (RM2.0b - RM440m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 5.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

In terms of APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 4.9% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect APM Automotive Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 28% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing APM Automotive Holdings Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

