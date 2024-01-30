Be Wary Of CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for CEKD Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = RM7.5m ÷ (RM98m - RM6.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

So, CEKD Berhad has an ROCE of 8.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

View our latest analysis for CEKD Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CEKD Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how CEKD Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CEKD Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last three years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by CEKD Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last year, the stock has given away 17% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Like most companies, CEKD Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While CEKD Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.