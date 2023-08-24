Be Wary Of Codan (ASX:CDA) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Looking at Codan (ASX:CDA), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Codan is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = AU$112m ÷ (AU$632m - AU$122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Codan has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 16%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Codan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Codan.

What Can We Tell From Codan's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Codan, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 28%. However it looks like Codan might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Codan's ROCE

In summary, Codan is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 193% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

