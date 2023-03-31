Be Wary Of Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) And Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Collins Foods (ASX:CKF), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Collins Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = AU$93m ÷ (AU$1.3b - AU$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, Collins Foods has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Collins Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Collins Foods here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Collins Foods Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Collins Foods, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Collins Foods. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 73% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Collins Foods does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Collins Foods that you might be interested in.

