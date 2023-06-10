Be Wary Of Compass Group (LON:CPG) And Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Compass Group (LON:CPG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Compass Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£2.0b ÷ (UK£17b - UK£6.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Compass Group has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Compass Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Compass Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Compass Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Compass Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 45% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

