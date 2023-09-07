Be Wary Of Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) And Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Concurrent Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00088 = UK£24k ÷ (UK£33m - UK£5.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Concurrent Technologies has an ROCE of 0.09%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Tech industry average of 7.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Concurrent Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Concurrent Technologies.

What Can We Tell From Concurrent Technologies' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Concurrent Technologies, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.09% from 17% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Concurrent Technologies' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 4.1% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Concurrent Technologies, we've spotted 5 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

