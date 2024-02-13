Be Wary Of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Copart is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$7.3b - US$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Copart has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Copart's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Copart.

What Can We Tell From Copart's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Copart, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 30% where it was five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Copart. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 279% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

